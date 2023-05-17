How to Complete Gloom Borne Illness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As the darkness of the Gloom continues to spread around Hyrule, a sickness plagues various communities across the lands. Unfortunately, a Kakariko resident’s grandmother has fallen ill because of this, and it’s up to you to help her through this awful situation. So, if you want to find the cure for Lasli’s relative, here’s how to complete the Gloom Borne Illness in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom Gloom Borne Illness Quest Guide

To start the Gloom Borne Illness, you must travel to Kakariko Village and speak to Lasli at the coordinates ‘1906, -1003, 0127.’

When you converse with Lasli, she will tell you about a porridge recipe that her grandmother enjoys, along with an antidote for the Gloom disease. The ingredients for the dish include:

Hylian Rice

Fresh Milk

Sundelion

Sundelions can be found on the Sky Islands, so you must use the Skyview Towers to reach these high-elevated areas. This resource also counters the Gloom when cooked, helping Lasli’s grandmother with her illness.

Players can buy milk and rice at the Hateno Village General Store, where they can fast travel to the Zanmik Shrine. Fresh Milk and Hylian Rice can be purchased for 12 Rupees each, but you can get the rice for free by slashing the grass in Midla Woods (below Hateno Village.)

You can equip the three ingredients and cook them to obtain the Sunny Veggie Porridge dish. Now, players must give the meal to Lasli to remedy her grandmother’s sickness. You’ll also be rewarded with the Energizing Veggie Porridge, a valuable item that can refill your Stamina Wheel.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Gloom Borne Illness in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Team Cece or Team Reede Side Adventure.

