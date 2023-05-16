Zanmik Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a whole new set of dungeons that you can enter to obtain the Light of Blessing. Many of them will require you to use the new powers Link has acquired from his new hand, and some dungeons can be very challenging. If you need a guide to find the hidden chest and solve the Zanmik shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Clear Zanmik Shrine in Zelda: TOTK

The Zanmik shrine is located inside Hateno Village in the Lanaryu region. You definitely want to unlock this teleportation point since it’ll be your best way to return to the settlement quickly. The main power you’ll use in this dungeon is Ultrahand, and your goal is to bring a ball from the bottom floor to the bowl on the upper platform.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will find a pit filled with numerous balls, and you’ll need to build a device to scoop them out. The dungeon will provide you with several planks, which you can combine into one massive board. After you attach it to the gear at the center of the room, you can activate the machine by placing a board to connect the energy circuit.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When the device scoops some of the balls out, you will be able to locate the treasure chest hiding inside the pit. You can pull out the item using Ultrahand, and it will contain a Strong Zonaite Longsword with 14 attack power.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can now go to the upper floor and ensure that at least one ball has landed inside the bowl. If none of the balls manages to make it, you can “cheat” by attaching one ball directly to the spinning gear. Then, you can simply unstick it from the second floor and finally put the object in the hole.

That is the end of our guide for the Zanmik shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to clear this dungeon, consider reading other Zelda content on Twinfinite first.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts