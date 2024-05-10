While the world of piracy is made of swashbuckling adventures and long-lost treasures that have to be found, it’s also important to use the right accessories. You want your pirate to strike that good balance between being stylish but also getting all the necessary improvements from your gear. So let’s look at all the best accessories in Demon Piece so you know which ones to use.

What Are the Best Accessories in Demon Piece?

Here are a few of our favorite accessories in Demon Piece and a brief description of each one.

Eyepatch

Every respected pirate needs, of course, an eyepatch. It’s just a part of the mandatory dress code. You can get this accessory from Eddy, and it will cost you 500 Beli. So this eyepatch is quite easy to get, as it is a common accessory and to start off with will give you the following:

+10% Movement speed

+ 25 Health

Warrior Helmet

This is a rare accessory, so it is a tad more difficult to get, but it gives you a rugged warrior look. It will also bring some quite interesting enhancements to your character. You can find this accessory from the Ancient Warrior NPC, and it will set you back a good 100k Beli. It gives you the following:

+5% Fighting damage

+5% Fighting resistance

+500 Health

Morgan’s Jaw

Talk about wanting to look mean! This is nothing more than the metallic jaw that was previously owned by a vicious pirate. Your enemies will tremble before you. But if you want this, you’ll have to defeat Morgan, the boss, and even doing that only gets you a 10% drop chance. But once you have it, it will provide the following enhancements:

+10% Sword damage

+10% Fighting damage

Tomoe Drums

This is definitely one of the weirdest accessories that you can get in Demon Piece, as you will look like you are walking around with a bunch of drums floating around you. Interesting though. You can get them by defeating the Thunder God boss, which you can find at Skypiea, but only with a 3% drop chance. Definitely slim. Once you get your drumming on, you will get the following benefits:

+100 Health

+300 stamina

+7% fruit resistance

+15% fruit damage

Dragon Tooth Necklace

If you want all your enemies to know you aren’t afraid of dragons, this is the accessory you want to get your hands on. And yes, you will have to literally defeat a dragon. We’re talking about the Sand Dragon boss that is sleeping in Sandora. Once you defeat it, you will have a 5% drop chance to get your hands on the necklace. It will give you the following benefits:

+250 Health

+250 Stamina

+10% Fighting resistance

+10% Fighting damage

+12% Movement speed

Straw Hat

If you are a fan of One Piece (chances are that if you are playing Demon Piece you are!), we believe you will get this reference immediately. This is definitely one of the best accessories in Demon Piece but, unfortunately, also one of the hardest to get your hands on. This unique hat can be obtained by opening the Daily Reward chest, but only on day seven. Even then, you only have a 1 in 10 chance to get your hands on it. But once you get it, it will provide all the following benefits:

+500 Health

+5% Health regeneration

+5% Stamina regeneration

+10% Fighting damage

+10% Fruit damage

+10% Sword damage

+5% Movement speed

That is all you need to know about the best accessories in Demon Piece. For more information on the game check out our Demon Piece races tier list and the Type Soul Trello link.

