Demon Piece Races Tier List (April 2024)

Need a Demon Piece races tier list? The latest anime-inspired experience to hit the beloved Roblox platform is packed with different races to assume, all of which come with different movesets and special abilities. If you’re just starting out and want some guidance, we’ll tell you which races are best in Demon Piece.

All Demon Piece Races Tier List

Ranking Race Name S Lunarian A Oni, Cyborg B Fishman, Mink C Human, Skypian

Check the table above for our full Demon Piece tier list of all races. Our rankings are based on the rarity of each one, determining how difficult it is to pull each one in spins. We’ve also taken into account each race’s abilities, as well as the passive buffs and attributes that come with each race.

What Is the Best Race in Demon Piece?

Per our tier list, the best race in Demon Piece is Lunarian. It has a 5% chance of unlocking when you use a race spin, making it far and away the rarest one in the game. It also comes with an overarching x2 Burn Damage boost across all attacks, alongside a Burn-augmented M1 attack and Burn resistance from incoming attacks.

If you can’t manage to harness that 5% chance, then Oni and Cyborg are also both perfectly respectable races.

Oni is a sword-based race with a 10% drop chance from spins. It has a passive 10% resistance to sword attacks, as well as a 10% resistance to all Fighting Styles. However, Oni doesn’t come with any particular buffs in the attacking department or significantly improved moves. As such, you’ll need to pick good weapons and Fighting Styles to account for this discrepancy.

Equally, Cyborg is a perfectly good race in Demon Piece. This also has a 5% drop rate and comes with a sweeping 5% damage increase to all attacks in the game. In many ways, this is the best section option if you can’t manage to get Lunarian.

How To Get Races in Demon Piece

The main way to get new races in Demon Piece is to use race reroll coupons. You can purchase these from the in-game store, though they tend to cost Robux. However, you can sometimes get race spins as a reward by using Demon Piece codes. They only come around once in a while, so you can’t rely on them for endless race rerolls.

That’s all for our Demon Piece races tier list. For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and UGC RNG codes. We’ve also got a Blue Lock PWC tier list and Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege codes.

