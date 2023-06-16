How to Get Hero Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Hero armor set is one of several outfits that showcase the look of the previous heroes in the Zelda series. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can obtain this gear by exploring the Depths and finding the three hidden treasure chests. Since the underground area is as big as the Surface, finding this armor set will take a long time without some guidance.

Zelda: TOTK Hero Armor Set Location

The three pieces of equipment in the Hero armor set can be found in various small mines in the Depths. Here are their locations:

Tunic of the Hero

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Tunic of the Hero is located in the Dueling Canyons Mines in West Necluda Depths (1284, -1811, -0784). You can reach this area by jumping into the East Hill Chasm (1992, -0889, 0177) near Kakariko Village and heading southwest until you see the Arusakam Lighroot.

Afterward, you can head south to find the Dueling Canyons Mine, where the treasure chest containing the Tunic of the Hero rests. You can also discover the Sohse Lightroot west of the mine, but it lies on top of a tall cliff, and you will need to use some sort of flying vehicle to reach it.

Trousers of the Hero

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can find the Trousers of the Hero by entering the Depths through the Hyrule Ridge Chasm near the Runakit shrine (-2648, 1122, 0115). Next, you have to head northwest until you reach the Worihas Lighroot underneath the Sahirow shrine (-3351, 2385, -0802).

Once you light up the surrounding area, you will discover the Corvash Canyon Mine south of the Lightroot. On top of the structure, you can find the chest containing the Trousers of the Hero at these coordinates: -3355, 2313, -0812.

Cap of the Hero

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Cap of the Hero is located in the Tuft Canyon Mine in East Necluda Depths (2522, -3602, -0626). The closest chasm is the Meda Mountain Chasm north of the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower (2513, -2389, -0012).

When you land in the Depths, you must head southeast until you discover the Mimufis Lightroot underneath the Sifumim shrine (2825, -3269, -0526). The Tuft Canyon Mine can be found southwest of the Lighroot, and you can also discover the Ancient Observation Deck nearby.

Now that you have the full set of the Hero outfit, you can complete the look by obtaining the Sword of the Hero in Tears of the Kingdom. Like the armor set, this legendary weapon can also be found in the Depths, and we have a guide on how to get this iconic sword too!

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts