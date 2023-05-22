How to Get Ganon’s Giant Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ganon’s Giant Horse is one of the most unique mounts that Link can obtain in Breath of the Wild. Although some players may believe this horse is not available in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can actually find this creature roaming in another remote place in Hyrule. If you want to know how to get Ganon’s Giant Horse in TOTK, this guide can tell you the exact location of this mount.

Ganon’s Giant Horse Location in Zelda: TOTK

You can find Ganon’s Giant Horse on Hateno Beach, which you can reach by jumping off the cliff behind the Hateno Village Research Laboratory. He will be roaming with other wild horses under several palm trees, but you should be able to locate him quickly due to his size.

Once you’re there, you have three options. First, you can try the regular way and approach the horse stealthily, but you may quickly get noticed if you’re not careful. Second, you can leap off from a nearby cliff and land on top of the stallion, but you’ll use up some of your stamina.

Lastly, you can shoot the animal with an Ice Arrow to freeze it and immediately run toward your equine target. You must wait until the horse is thawed off before you can mount the stallion and tame him. The process will consume around two wheels of stamina, so you definitely want to stock up on Energizing Elixirs if you haven’t upgraded your stamina container.

You can make an Energizing Elixir by combining three Restless Crickets and one monster part. I suggest using Bokoblin Horn since you can easily obtain one by killing a Bokoblin. Restless Crickets are slightly harder to acquire, but you can discover several of these critters by cutting off the grass outside Lookout Landing.

Once you have tamed Ganon’s Giant Horse, you must make your way toward the closest stable, which is the Dueling Peak Stable. Be careful not to get too close to monsters because the animal will get spooked and buck you off. Even if you do, it will only wander a bit, and you can still catch it again.

When you reach the stable, you can register your horse for 20 Rupees and name it. Like the Giant White Stallion, Ganon’s Giant Horse cannot be equipped with the Towing Harness and cannot sprint. Here are his complete stats:

That is the end of our guide on how to get Ganon’s Giant Horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to tame this massive mount, consider reading other Zelda content via the links below.

