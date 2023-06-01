Ganos Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Are you ready to defeat a mini-boss and paraglide from sky island to sky island, all to unlock the Ganos Shrine in Zelda: TOTK? Given the rewards are a Light of Blessing and an expensive Diamond, it’s definitely worth the hassle. Let’s knock one more shrine off your list by showing you where to find and how to solve the Ganos Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ganos Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Ganos Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is going to be really easy or a bit of a chore, depending on how much you’ve been keeping up with towers and shrines.

If you have fast travel unlocked for the Mayasiar Shrine on Starview Island, use it. You’ll be able to simply paraglide over to the Ganos Shrine. If not, you need to use the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to get to Starview Island first, then over to the shrine.

Gather some cold-resistance food and clothing. The Tabantha Sky Archipelago get really cold. Cook some cold-resistance food or bring clothing and fire weapons to keep you warm. Follow the green light. Interacting with the Ganos Shrine initiates the Tabanths Sky Crystal side quest. Follow where the green light takes you. Surprise! Boss time! You have two choices here: either yoink the crystal off the Flux Contruct’s shoulder or defeat it. You get a lot of Zonai Energy Cells out of the deal, so I encourage the latter. Strap the crystal to a flying machine. Lucky for you, the sky island you’re currently on has some flying machines lying about. Glue it to the back and a few extra Zonai Batteries for good measure. Hightail it back to the Ganos Shrine.

That does it on how to solve the Ganos Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The dungeon won’t subject you to another puzzle, so you can waltz right in for your Light of Blessing and a Diamond for your hard work. If you’re looking for more rewards, you’ll find other shrine guides here by using the links below!

