Mayasiar Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Another shrine, another puzzle to solve, only this time it’s the Mayasiar Shrine. This is another one of those shrines that is not only located in the sky, but the challenge is outside. if you’re on the hunt for another Light of Blessing, here’s how to solve the Mayasiar Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Reach Mayasiar Shrine in TOTK

To reach this shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, which is a whole process in and of itself.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve launched yourself into the air, look down to see the North Gerudo Sky Archipelago. Paraglide to the nearest sky island (marked in the image).

Now, when you land, look to the distance to see a large floating orb. That’s your target: Starview Island. There’s an opening you can paraglide into.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Luckily, the sky island you landed on has rockets and Zonai platforms. These can be used to get closer to Starview Island. I highly suggest grabbing all four rockets, using three to gain altitude and the last one to get as close as possible. Due to the low gravity, you’ll be able to safely paraglide the rest of the way.

Mayasiar Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Surprise! It’s just another test! Thankfully, this puzzle will award you access to the Mayasiar Shrine and the Light of Blessing inside. You need to direct light with the nearby mirrors to reach the yellow gem near the center of the cavern. We’ll start with the hidden chest:

Use Ascend to unlock the hidden chest. Paraglide down to one of the moving platforms with fans. Wait until you’re directly under the cage housing the hidden chest, then use Ascend. Use it again on the ceiling to get out. Turn the mirror located at the center. See how it’s producing three lights? Turn it so that it’s shining directly onto the nearest mirror. Follow the light to reach the next mirror. It’s located near the top of the cavern. Turn the next mirror into position. You guessed it: another mirror in position. Now point the final mirror towards the center. This bounces the light onto the yellow gem above, turning it green and unlocking the shrine. You may have to adjust the mirror at the center if it doesn’t quite line up without touching the others.

Once all the mirrors are lined up, you’ll have solved the Mayasiar Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There won’t be additional puzzles inside, so you can simply collect your rewards and move on. If you’re looking for more shrines in the sky, the Siyamotsus Shrine isn’t too far off. You’ll find more related content down below!

