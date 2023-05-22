Siyamotsus Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Reaching the Siyamotsus Shrine in TOTK is an adventure all on its own. It’s one of the few that you’ll find high in the sky, among the sky islands. Have you been practicing your flying? Because you’ll need it. Here’s everything you need to know on how to solve the Siyamotsus Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Reach the Siyamotsus Shrine in TOTK

Before you can complete the Siyamotsus Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to reach it first. It’s located in the sky, at the coordinates ‘-1795, -3296, 1011’. However, reaching that also means gaining access to the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

After being launched into the air, head for the nearest sky island featuring pillars and a pond. Take note of the Zonai devices present, the curved runway, and what lies in the distance.

See the large, black cube floating in the sky? That’s your target: the South Lomei Castle Top Floor. Attach at least one Zonai Rocket to the nearby plane to fly there. Gain as much altitude as you can so you can paraglide down to the shrine.

Siyamotsus Shrine Puzzle Solution in Tears of the Kingdom

The Siyamotsus Shrine in TOTK is more of a challenge of your archery skills rather than a puzzle. As soon as you step up to retrieve the Light of Blessing, the platform disconnects and flips. Here’s what the shrine wants you to do:

Grab the bow in the chest, if you don’t have one already. Light the fire columns with fire arrows. Destroy the crates in the middle of the structure for a hidden reward. The chest was not the hidden shrine reward. It’s actually behind the crates, out in the open. You’ll have to burn the crates to reach the Mighty Construct Bow behind them. Use the launchpad to reach the Shrine of Light. This is also how you reach the Mighty Construct Bow underneath.

And that’s how you solve the Siyamotsus Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s another one of those shrines that challenges you even before you step foot inside, like the Zakusu Shrine. For more related content, you’ll find shrine guides and the like using the links down below!

