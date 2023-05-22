Zakusu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Flex your snowboarding skills in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to gain access to the Zakusu Shrine.

Are you hunting for the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and coming up short? I’ll let you in on the secret: It’s not on the map, not initially. The Zakusu Shrine only reveals itself after you’ve completed a specific challenge. Here’s everything you’ve got to know about how to solve the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve Zakusu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Compared to other puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom, the Zakusu Shrine challenges you before you’re even inside. It’s entirely hidden unless you flex your snowboarding skills, starting from a sky island and ending on Mount Lanayru.

Start at Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. The Mount Lanayru Skywview Tower is located at these coordinates: 3846, -1310, 0539. Head inside and launch yourself into the air. Land on the nearest sky island. Once you reach the height of your launch, look down. You’ll immediately see an island with pillars and a pond. Land there and head to the center of the island. Complete the snowboarding challenge to uncover the Zakusu Shrine. Interacting with the platform in the middle starts a snowboarding challenge. You need to pass through each and every green ring—using the nearby snowboard shield—to unlock the Zakusu Shrine. Hold ZL, jump, then press A to start snowboarding. Get to the very top of the shrine. Once inside, you’ll be stripped of your equipment, similar to the Mayachideg Shrine. Collect what you can scattered about, in addition to defeating every construct along the way. To reach the top, you can use nearby Zonai Rockets, a platform on rails, hot air balloon, even Ascend. I chose to use Recall on the platform.

Defeat the Captain Construct at the top and collect the Light of Blessing. The Captain Construct at the top wields a Flame Emitter club. I found the best strategy to be landing a critical strike with the bow and getting in close to melee. If you’re within hugging distance, its weapon won’t touch you.



And there you have it: how to solve the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. On top of earning another Light of Blessing, there’s a chest containing a Soldier III Spear. For more shrine guides, take a look at the links below!

