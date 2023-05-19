Mayachideg Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Out of the many shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Mayachideg Shrine is fairly unique. As soon as you step in, you’ll immediately notice you’ve been stripped of all equipment—including food. You’re forced to use whatever’s available to complete the task. If you’re having trouble, here’s what you need to know on how to solve the Mayacideg Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve Mayachideg Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, the Mayachideg Shrine is found at these coordinates: 3061, 1823, 0216. Unlike, say, the Riogok Shrine, there’s no clear path of progression.

Now, your only objective is to destory the hostile constructs. How you do it is up to you, but from here on out I’ll explain how I completed it.

After grabbing the Wooden Stick, continue on inside. Notice the Zonai devices? Those are Homing Carts, and they seek out enemies to attack. However, they don’t do much unless there’s something on top. I attached both Homing Carts together, then stuck spiky walls on top. The bots put them to good use by ramming the constructs.

Once the door opened, I let the Homing Carts lead the charge. It was a good distraction, too, because I was able to sneak around to the other Homing Carts scattered about. Conveniently placed nearby are a variety of Zonai devices, too, such as:

Beam Emitter

Shock Emitter

Frost Emitter

Fire Emitter

Cannon

I had one Homing Cart using a Shock Emitter and another with the Beam Emitter. Those two alone were enough to decimate the construct army. When they’re all defeated, you can collect your Light of Blessing and the chest inside, containing a really strong Captain III Spear!

Well, folks, that’s what I did to solve the Mayachideg Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’d be interesting to hear how you managed to complete it, so let me know in the comments below. If you’re in need of more help, you can find more guides using the links below.

