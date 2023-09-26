Who Should You Blame for the Virus in Absolute Power in Starfield? Explained

‘Absolute Power’ is one of Starfield’s more simple and speedy missions, but it does include a couple of interesting decisions. One notable moment that crops is up the opportunity to attack a character you are sent to speak to, but is this the best course of action? Additionally, you will have the chance to either take or shift the blame for the release of a computer virus. In this guide, we’ll help you figure out what you should do and who you should blame for the virus in ‘Absolute Power’.

Should You Kill or Spare Ayumi Komiko?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The mission starts off pretty simply. You will travel to Neon City and speak to Estelle Vincent at Madame Sauvage’s Place. Estelle wants you to upload a computer virus at Generdyne Industries. She sends you to speak to the owner of Euphorika, named Myka, about a woman called Ayumi Komiko.

It quickly becomes clear that Myka is involved with Ayumi, who is one of Generdyne’s company executives. Once she is sure you aren’t going to hurt Ayumi, Myka tells you where you can find her. It’ll cost you some credits, but eventually you can go and see Ayumi in the Member’s Lounge.

You are presented with various options when speaking with Ayumi, including one to attack her. Choosing this would be a bad idea for everyone involved. Not only will you displease the UC SysDef, but your companion will absolutely not support you for attacking an innocent woman. The best course of action here is to talk it out with Ayumi, and either use bribery or persuasion to get what you need.

Who Should Take the Blame for the Virus?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Once you have picked up the Conduction Grid Plans from the computer, you can visit Breyson Bayu, the brother of the dastardly Benjamin Bayu. Breyson is more than happy to chat about his awful brother and to let you have his computer passkey. Download the virus onto the computer, and then head to the Astral Lounge VIP area to find Estelle.

Once you arrive at the club, you instead find Benjamin Bayu. Now you are faced with a tough decision. Do you take the fall for uploading the virus, or blame it on someone else? Your choices are:

[Lie] Blame Yourself: a bounty will be placed on your head.

[Lie] Blame Breyson Bayu: removes any suspicion about the Crimson Fleet.

[Truth] Blame Estelle: US SysDef is happiest with this option.

The best choice out of the three options given really depend on where your loyalties lie. If you are happy for the Crimson Fleet to lose one of their own, then you should tell the truth and blame Estelle. If you would rather take the blame yourself, then be ready to pay a hefty bounty. It seems mean to put the blame on Breyson, but it does seem like the safest option for everyone involved.

Once you have made that final decision, you can fly out of Neon with your reward for completing the ‘Absolute Power’ mission. For more information on how to make the best decisions in Starfield’s quests and missions, you can find further guides listed below.