Starfield Fans Celebrate Elevator Scene Glow-Up in Latest Gamescom Footage

In preparation for the highly-anticipated release of Starfield, the game’s director, Todd Howard, geared up for its launch during the 2023 Gamescom event, featuring new and updated gameplay footage. Fans quickly noticed a significant change in the graphics, specifically with an older elevator scene that has been completely revamped.

Reddit user MartinTheTrue was able to show the differences between the official gameplay reveal in 2022 and the newest version at the convention. While the previous snippet depicts a slightly darker ambiance, the Gamescom footage brings more life into the scene through its illuminated lighting and realistic facial expressions.

The iconic suits are also more noticeable in their features, and many fans in the comments have praised the tiny details within the helmet. Aside from the elevator scene, multiple character models were shown to provide even more insight into the cast as Howard discusses the story’s basis regarding the Constellation crew.

Gamescom continued to display additional Starfield content with a 15-minute gameplay segment, placing us in the heat of the battle during a mining operation. While the graphics already exhibit many realistic features, the Live Action trailer takes it further to immerse the fans in its world.

Considering the changes made to the elevator scene (amongst other content), Starfield’s launch will undoubtedly take off as the release date approaches, and there will likely be more improvements to come as fans tune in on Day One.

