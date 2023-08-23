News

Starfield Fans Celebrate Elevator Scene Glow-Up in Latest Gamescom Footage

It can only go up from here!

Starfield Artwork
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

In preparation for the highly-anticipated release of Starfield, the game’s director, Todd Howard, geared up for its launch during the 2023 Gamescom event, featuring new and updated gameplay footage. Fans quickly noticed a significant change in the graphics, specifically with an older elevator scene that has been completely revamped.

Reddit user MartinTheTrue was able to show the differences between the official gameplay reveal in 2022 and the newest version at the convention. While the previous snippet depicts a slightly darker ambiance, the Gamescom footage brings more life into the scene through its illuminated lighting and realistic facial expressions.

The elevator scene / June 2022 (Official gameplay reveal) vs August 2023 (Gamescom) comparison
by u/MartinTheTrue in Starfield

The iconic suits are also more noticeable in their features, and many fans in the comments have praised the tiny details within the helmet. Aside from the elevator scene, multiple character models were shown to provide even more insight into the cast as Howard discusses the story’s basis regarding the Constellation crew.

Gamescom continued to display additional Starfield content with a 15-minute gameplay segment, placing us in the heat of the battle during a mining operation. While the graphics already exhibit many realistic features, the Live Action trailer takes it further to immerse the fans in its world.

Considering the changes made to the elevator scene (amongst other content), Starfield’s launch will undoubtedly take off as the release date approaches, and there will likely be more improvements to come as fans tune in on Day One.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments