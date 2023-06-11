Starfield Direct Features an Inside Look Into Romance, Companions, & Constellation Crewmates

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield fans are having a field day with the latest details of the Direct showcase, from a sneak peek into character customization to the exploration of the planet system. Alongside these features are the relationships you’ll develop along the way that can ultimately benefit your team’s performance.

Both companions and Constellation crewmates will be able to travel with you throughout the galaxy, each with their own unique skill for the galactic journey. In particular, players can befriend the robot, Vasco, who can help them during combat and exploration intervals. You’ll strike up a few conversations with the mechanical character, as it embodies a humanistic personality.

As for Constellation members, you can take advantage of their special perks to maximize the ship and outpost’s performance. While Sarah Morgan excels in astrodynamics and lasers, Sam Coe shines in piloting and rifle certification, along with the many other talents of those you meet throughout the adventure. It’s up to you to manage the crew in order to get the best results for your bases.

If you progress through a particular relationship, you can unlock questlines for a specific character, allowing you to learn more about them. Sometimes, it can even develop into a romantic connection the more time players spend with a potential love interest.

You can also find more crewmates at spaceports and on other planets, where you can assign them to designated areas to improve the ship or outpost.

Considering Starfield’s diverse cast, every player will have their own unique experiences with each character, whether it be lovers or colleagues. No matter which choices you decide, you can bet the gameplay and narrative will be out of this world, thanks to the long-running work of Bethesda Game Studios.

