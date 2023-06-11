The Ship Customization in Starfield Is Deeper Than You Think

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Bethesda

The ship customization in Starfield is far deeper than one might have expected, or at least that’s the impression given during the latest Starfield Direct.

During the dedicated segment streamed as part of Microsoft’s presentation at Summer Game Fest 2023, more information was provided in regards to ship customization. As was shown in past previews, players can swap out the pieces that make up their ship to customize it with the armor, weapons, and modules they find to be the most useful. Doing so will impact how easily they can fend off attackers, how fast the ship is, and how well it can maneuver through space.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Bethesda

The sheer depth of potential for ship customization in Starfield goes further than most may have realized though. While there is an option which allows players to streamline their ship building, one can also choose the parts which make up their ship piece by piece. This includes everything from the body of the ship to its casing, thrusters, and even its paint job.

This will allow Players to actively build the ship to best meet their needs, whether that means adding in sections which make the ship more livable for a larger crew or optimizing it so that a single inhabitant can travel the stars endlessly.

These choices, in turn, will impact how they’re able to journey across the stars. A massive ship big enough to carry multiple crew members will need to stop off at multiple planets to refuel and repair, and might not be able to boast as many weapons for defense. A smaller ship dedicated to speed and weaponry, meanwhile, will be able to travel vast distances and fend off several different threats, but might not have the crew needed to carry out other functions.

With all of this said though, players won’t have to be too serious with their ship crafting. One can get as silly as they’d like with their ship creations. One dev noted that they spent most of their ship crafting time trying to make them look as much like animals as possible, and were largely successful in their endeavors.

We’ll have to wait and see just how deep the ship building really is for ourselves when Starfield releases on Xbox Series X|S and PC on Sept. 6, 2023. Be sure to scroll down and check out our other articles related to the game if you’re hungry for more news, features, and more.

