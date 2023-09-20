10 Incredible, Tiny Details in Starfield You Might Have Missed

When players first launch into the Settled Systems, it can be extremely challenging to cover the entirety of the game due to its numerous explorable planets and adventurous missions. As a result, you can often miss intriguing features within its gameplay or environmental design, especially when a humungous alien creature is breathing down your neck. So, if you are experiencing some intergalactic FOMO, we’ll show you 10 marvelous, tiny details in Starfield.

Mom & Dad’s Interstellar Retirement

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Aside from visiting your parents’ home, you can potentially run into your dear old mom and dad throughout your travels as they try to expand their horizons during retirement. I often almost missed my chances, primarily when I focused on a mission, so it’s a good idea to look around a new area to trigger some unique conversations with the beloved characters.

Based on my experience, you can unlock an adorable moment with your parents at Akila City while they visit a few touristy spots. My personal favorite is the run-in at Neon’s exotic Astral Lounge, where they ask you to pretend you never saw them at the club. There are plenty more hilarious interactions you can discover almost anywhere, allowing you to get to know your mother and father in an entirely new way each time.

The Struggles of the Moppin-Bot

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Moppin-Bot is always hard at work across the Settled Systems, cleaning up all the blood and messes you’ve kindly left behind. Aside from being an adorable robot, the machine features a small detail that can only be heard/seen when interacting with it. Those who choose to speak to it will trigger a hysterical dialogue moment, in which the Moppin-Bot lets out an ‘electronic groan’ during its clearing that any service worker can relate to.

But it’s not all bad since some players have noted that the bot occasionally plays music while it gets its robotic hands dirty. Thus, if you want to jam out to some jingles, you can watch out for the machine in New Atlantis or other major settlements to give the Moppin-Bot some love.

You Can Meet the Hunter During the Early Stages

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

At the start of the main campaign, you can run into the Hunter, a character who becomes crucial later in the story, during your time at the New Atlantis Viewport. Before speaking to the bar patron, players can look to the left to spot his distinct outfit and begin the conversation. However, instead of being hostile, he calmly converses with you and is surprised you’ll even talk to him.

If you press the Hunter with questions, you’ll notice subtle hints linked to late-game events with each dialogue option. He even mentions that the two of you are bound to see each other again, teasing the key events that transpire afterward.

Gravity Affects Bullet Casings

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Gravity can either work against you or with you during combat, primarily when you need an extra boost in your step to dodge numerous enemy attacks. At the same time, this weight can impact bullet casings from your weapons depending on the gravity level.

Based on Reddit user Beefy_Crunch_Burrito’s experience, low-gravity planets will cause the bullets to float around, differing from normal levels that force them to drop instantly. This attention to detail demonstrates why Bethesda has long succeeded in the industry, adding more meaning to subtle mechanics. You can test out this feature when exploring a planet, though you may want to be mindful of your ammo capacity since some players went a little too overboard with their countless shots.

Mars’ Hours Without Incident Report

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Upon your first landing in Mar’s Cydonia, you can spot an “Hours Without Incident” sign with a specific duration. What you may not know about this item is that you can set it to zero if you actually cause an incident at the establishment, from a knock to the head to an all-out brawl.

I tested it out to see how quickly the process changed, and the hours immediately switched over to zero once I wreaked havoc nearby. Did I have to shoot someone in the process? Maybe… but at least I can savescum to act as if nothing ever happened.

Companion Outfits Display Their Skills

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Another interesting detail that you may have noticed in Starfield is the fact that the patches on your crewmate’s outfit are based on their skill set. For instance, Andreja showcases the artwork for the Stealth, Particle Beams, Energy Weapon Systems, and Theft skills. You can compare the designs of other teammates, as they include different variations depending on your choice.

Although the companions have matching patches with their skills, players seemingly do not have this feature available for their suits. Given that there are 82 skills to unlock, it does make sense why this element was left out. Nevertheless, some players have still wished for that chance to become the ultimate space Girl/Eagle Scout if a mod eventually permits this customization.

You Can Find the Best Cache at the Lodge

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The alert for the weight capacity limit can certainly prove annoying, especially when the encumbered state can result in a health bar reduction. However, even if you unload your inventory, you can run into an issue with your storage capacity, forcing you to scatter miscellaneous objects around the ship.

Fortunately, the hidden cache at the Lodge can help remedy this inconvenience, as it harnesses an unlimited amount of storage. That means you can throw in a bunch of items without the limitations that other cargo types usher in. The only problem is that you’ll have to return to the Lodge to get it, but since you’ll frequently go there anyway, it isn’t too much of a hassle.

Customizing Your Companion

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

When players trade gear with their companion, they can ultimately customize their avatar as long as they exchange a gun or outfit. I missed this detail initially with my playthrough, considering that the game doesn’t make it explicitly clear that you can do this interaction with your teammates.

All you have to do is initiate a Trade with your partner and provide them with the selected gear. Then, players can return to their companion’s inventory to press the ‘Equip’ button, resulting in them wearing the corresponding material. Now, you can try to match with your teammate with any of the fashionable items you’ve obtained along the way instead of simply relying on the Constellation uniform.

Don’t Use Helmet

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll spend a lot of time on the Frontier ship during the early stages of Starfield, as it is the first vessel you’ll receive as a member of the Constellation. Considering that it was initially Barrett’s ship, you can look around to spot a few items that he left behind, including pictures of everyone’s favorite robot, Vasco.

Above the bed, you’ll see several pieces of memorabilia lying on top of a shelf, like the “Don’t Use” helmet. Those who pick up the object can equip it immediately, producing a tape obstruction in your line of vision. Of course, you’ll most likely utilize better-suited materials for the long run, yet it can be fun to see just how long you can last with this broken helmet.

Mine Frisbees

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Reddit user BadGetaway shared this valuable Starfield detail with the community, demonstrating how a mine can be used as a frisbee in zero-gravity planets. Thus, rather than waiting for your enemy to come near you, you can launch it toward them to unleash an explosive attack. While it is possible to do the same effect with grenades, this technique does give you more options with your offensive strategy.

If you don’t have the advantages of a zero-gravity environment, you can utilize the Anti-Gravity Field power to produce a similar result, as mentioned by Reddit user Dorales. Doing it this way can be tricky, but it can still prove helpful during dire situations.