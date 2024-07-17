West Chicago Codes (July 2024)

After some brand new West Chicago codes? Promising to be a “Realistic Hood Shooter” by Predawn Games, this Roblox title is even better when you’ve got codes for your criminal avatar or police team. Already been confirmed to be working after personally testing them ourselves, all of the active codes in this guide give you an edge in the turf war.

All West Chicago Codes

West Chicago Codes (Working)

Weback: $2000 cash

Rivals Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in West Chicago

The process to redeem West Chicago codes is easy with these quick steps in Roblox:

Launch West Chicago from its Roblox game page.

Select the present icon for “Codes” in the top-right.

Enter your code into the text box.

Select “Confirm”.

If correct, you’ll be notified that your code is redeemed.

You’ll find your rewards once you enter the game’s map.

How Do You Get More West Chicago Codes?

Outside of this guide, you can find more West Chicago codes by joining the Predawn Games Roblox Group and the game’s Discord server. However, as more codes start to drop and expire, it may become difficult to remember which work and which are no longer in circulation.

With that, we’d recommend keeping this guide bookmarked so any codes you try will have already been tested and confirmed.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one of your West Chicago codes isn’t working, it’s likely because the code has expired or has been entered incorrectly. Codes for the game are case-sensitive, so it’s very easy to misenter a letter and assume its rewards are no longer available; try copying and pasting your code directly from this guide to remove any chance of error.

Otherwise, the code will have expired or been taken out of circulation. To not miss out on your rewards, be sure to redeem codes as soon as you can.

For more Roblox bonuses, dive into the newest Rivals codes or Your Bizarre Adventure codes. To get extra tips & essentials in Roblox games, check out the resources you can find using the Onikami Trello link and Clover Retribution Trello link to give you a head start compared to other players.

