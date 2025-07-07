Steal all the royal jelly so the humans don't get it, with Alien Prototype codes.

You’re telling me you can choose between being an alien and human, and people actually pick humans? We are losing the plot, which is why these Alien Prototype codes are going out to my alien appreciators around the Milky Way.

All Alien Prototype Codes List

Active Alien Prototype Codes

BUNY: Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly T0ONARYGOAT: Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly PLANETUPDATE: Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly KINGXENO: Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly NIGHTBLOODBEST: Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly WEYLANDBAD: Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly IHATEBUGS: Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly 17KLIKEPLZ: Royal Jelly

Expired Alien Prototype Codes

There are currently no expired Alien Prototype codes.

How to Redeem Alien Prototype Codes

Follow the steps below to know how to redeem Alien Prototype codes:

Launch Alien Prototype on Roblox. Press the CODES button. Enter the code in the Input Code text box. Hit CHECK and receive your goodies.

