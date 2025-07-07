Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Alien Prototype Official Image
Image via @well_comix
Category:
Codes

Alien Prototype Codes (July 2025) 

Steal all the royal jelly so the humans don't get it, with Alien Prototype codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 7, 2025 08:05 am

Updated July 7, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

You’re telling me you can choose between being an alien and human, and people actually pick humans? We are losing the plot, which is why these Alien Prototype codes are going out to my alien appreciators around the Milky Way. 

All Alien Prototype Codes List

Active Alien Prototype Codes  

  • BUNY: Royal Jelly
  • T0ONARYGOAT: Royal Jelly
  • PLANETUPDATE: Royal Jelly
  • KINGXENO: Royal Jelly
  • NIGHTBLOODBEST: Royal Jelly
  • WEYLANDBAD: Royal Jelly
  • IHATEBUGS: Royal Jelly
  • 17KLIKEPLZ: Royal Jelly

Expired Alien Prototype Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Alien Prototype codes.

Related: Rivals Codes

How to Redeem Alien Prototype Codes

Follow the steps below to know how to redeem Alien Prototype codes:

How to redeem Alien Prototype codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Alien Prototype on Roblox.
  2. Press the CODES button.
  3. Enter the code in the Input Code text box.
  4. Hit CHECK and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author