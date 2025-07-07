Alien Prototype Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 7, 2025
You’re telling me you can choose between being an alien and human, and people actually pick humans? We are losing the plot, which is why these Alien Prototype codes are going out to my alien appreciators around the Milky Way.
All Alien Prototype Codes List
Active Alien Prototype Codes
- BUNY: Royal Jelly
- T0ONARYGOAT: Royal Jelly
- PLANETUPDATE: Royal Jelly
- KINGXENO: Royal Jelly
- NIGHTBLOODBEST: Royal Jelly
- WEYLANDBAD: Royal Jelly
- IHATEBUGS: Royal Jelly
- 17KLIKEPLZ: Royal Jelly
Expired Alien Prototype Codes
- There are currently no expired Alien Prototype codes.
How to Redeem Alien Prototype Codes
Follow the steps below to know how to redeem Alien Prototype codes:
- Launch Alien Prototype on Roblox.
- Press the CODES button.
- Enter the code in the Input Code text box.
- Hit CHECK and receive your goodies.
