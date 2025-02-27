Forgot password
Ben 10 Super Hero Time promo art
Image via Cartoon Network Games
Category:
Codes

Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes (February 2025)

It's Ben 10 Super Hero Time!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 03:24 am

Updated: February 27, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Ben 10 is still going strong in the twenty-twenties? That’s impressive. It’s not too late to get your own Omnitrix, splice your genetics with outer space DNA, and have the craziest summer vacation ever. Redeem Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes because there are a ton of aliens to collect.

All Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes List

Working Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes 

  • 5YEARS: Surge Alien
  • OMN1C4NN: Omni-Enhanced Cannonbolt Alien
  • STINKFLY: Stinkfly Alien

Expired Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes 

  • J3TRAY

How to Redeem Codes in Ben 10 Super Hero Time

To redeem Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Ben 10 Super Hero Time on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button in the top right corner of the screen.
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the Settings menu.
  4. Press the Redeem Code button.
  5. Enter a code into the Type Code Here text box.
  6. Hit Confirm to receive your rewards.

Want more freebies in other fun games on the platform? Check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section and get your hands on valuable rewards!

