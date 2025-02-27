Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 27, 2025 We added new codes!

Ben 10 is still going strong in the twenty-twenties? That’s impressive. It’s not too late to get your own Omnitrix, splice your genetics with outer space DNA, and have the craziest summer vacation ever. Redeem Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes because there are a ton of aliens to collect.

All Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes List

Working Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes

5YEARS : Surge Alien

: Surge Alien OMN1C4NN : Omni-Enhanced Cannonbolt Alien

: Omni-Enhanced Cannonbolt Alien STINKFLY: Stinkfly Alien

Expired Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes

J3TRAY

How to Redeem Codes in Ben 10 Super Hero Time

To redeem Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes, follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Ben 10 Super Hero Time on Roblox. Click the Settings button in the top right corner of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Settings menu. Press the Redeem Code button. Enter a code into the Type Code Here text box. Hit Confirm to receive your rewards.

