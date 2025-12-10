Wanted Codes (December 2025)

Claim Wanted codes because your story in Oasis City starts now.

Updated: December 10, 2025 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

In Wanted, your choices have consequences. Commit crimes and watch your wanted level climb as bounties are placed on your head. Earn cash through codes, missions and criminal activities to unlock faster vehicles, more powerful weapons, and expand your base of operations.

All Wanted Codes List

Active Wanted Codes

BOOM : C4

: C4 WANTED : 10K Cash

: 10K Cash DEVV : 10k Cash

: 10k Cash UZI: Uzi

Expired Wanted Codes

There are no expired Wanted codes.

Related: The Ride Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Wanted

Before you go off to rob a bank make sure you know how the Wanted codes work:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Wanted in Roblox. Press the Menu button. Open the Shop section. Select the Codes tab. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

To discover more complimentary items, explore our extensive Roblox Codes section, which features redeemable codes for a wide variety of other games.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy