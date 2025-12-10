Wanted Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 10, 2025
In Wanted, your choices have consequences. Commit crimes and watch your wanted level climb as bounties are placed on your head. Earn cash through codes, missions and criminal activities to unlock faster vehicles, more powerful weapons, and expand your base of operations.
All Wanted Codes List
Active Wanted Codes
- BOOM: C4
- WANTED: 10K Cash
- DEVV: 10k Cash
- UZI: Uzi
Expired Wanted Codes
- There are no expired Wanted codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Wanted
Before you go off to rob a bank make sure you know how the Wanted codes work:
- Run Wanted in Roblox.
- Press the Menu button.
- Open the Shop section.
- Select the Codes tab.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Hit Redeem to get goodies.
Updated: Dec 10, 2025 02:05 am