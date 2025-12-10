Forgot password
Promo image for Wanted.
Image via DevvGames
Wanted Codes (December 2025)

Claim Wanted codes because your story in Oasis City starts now.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Dec 10, 2025 02:05 am

Updated: December 10, 2025

We added the latest codes!

In Wanted, your choices have consequences. Commit crimes and watch your wanted level climb as bounties are placed on your head. Earn cash through codes, missions and criminal activities to unlock faster vehicles, more powerful weapons, and expand your base of operations.

All Wanted Codes List

Active Wanted Codes

  • BOOM: C4
  • WANTED: 10K Cash
  • DEVV: 10k Cash
  • UZI: Uzi

Expired Wanted Codes

  • There are no expired Wanted codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Wanted

Before you go off to rob a bank make sure you know how the Wanted codes work:

How to redeem codes in Wanted.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Wanted in Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button.
  3. Open the Shop section.
  4. Select the Codes tab.
  5. Type a code into the textbox.
  6. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

To discover more complimentary items, explore our extensive Roblox Codes section, which features redeemable codes for a wide variety of other games.

