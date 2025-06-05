Dark Journey Codes (June 2025) [Alpha]

Updated: June 05, 2025
We added a new code!
The Dark Ages hide secrets more grim than you can possibly imagine! Harness your horse cart and venture deep into plundered territory, where supernatural forces rule supreme. If you want to stand a chance at survival, Dark Journey codes will help you prepare for the perilous expedition ahead.
All Dark Journey Codes List
Working Dark Journey Codes
- FORTHEDARKEMPIRE: 10 Dabux (New)
Expired Dark Journey Codes
- There are currently no expired Dark Journey codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Dark Journey
Here’s all you need to do in order to successfully redeem Dark Journey codes:
- Launch Dark Journey on Roblox.
- Press the Code button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code Here field (2).
- Press the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.
Published: Jun 5, 2025 06:11 am