Dead Spells Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 19, 2025: Added new codes!
Are you tired of gun violence that happens against zombies every day in various dead rails tribute games? Well it’s time for magical violence to happen instead. Unlock various magical classes and wield your wand like a glock with Dead Spells codes.
All Dead Spells Codes List
Active Dead Spells Codes
- ThousandLikes: 50 Burgers
- 1MVisits: 50 Burgers
- VampireMansion!: 50 Burgers
Expired Dead Spells Codes
- lizard
How to Redeem Dead Spells Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Dead Spells codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Dead Spells on Roblox.
- Go to Mr. Lizard and press E
- Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit claim and receive your goodies
Published: May 19, 2025 06:33 am