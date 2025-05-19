Forgot password
Dead Spells Codes (May 2025) 

The gnome is the best class, and you can unlock it with Dead Spells codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 19, 2025 06:33 am

Updated May 19, 2025: Added new codes!

Are you tired of gun violence that happens against zombies every day in various dead rails tribute games? Well it’s time for magical violence to happen instead. Unlock various magical classes and wield your wand like a glock with Dead Spells codes.

All Dead Spells Codes List

Active Dead Spells Codes 

  • ThousandLikes: 50 Burgers
  • 1MVisits: 50 Burgers
  • VampireMansion!: 50 Burgers

Expired Dead Spells Codes

  • lizard

How to Redeem Dead Spells Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Dead Spells codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Dead Spells codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dead Spells on Roblox.
  2. Go to Mr. Lizard and press E
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit claim and receive your goodies

