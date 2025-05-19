Dead Spells Codes (May 2025) 

The gnome is the best class, and you can unlock it with Dead Spells codes.

Updated May 19, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you tired of gun violence that happens against zombies every day in various dead rails tribute games? Well it’s time for magical violence to happen instead. Unlock various magical classes and wield your wand like a glock with Dead Spells codes.

All Dead Spells Codes List

Active Dead Spells Codes

ThousandLikes: 50 Burgers

50 Burgers 1MVisits: 50 Burgers

50 Burgers VampireMansion!: 50 Burgers

Expired Dead Spells Codes

lizard

How to Redeem Dead Spells Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Dead Spells codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Dead Spells on Roblox. Go to Mr. Lizard and press E Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit claim and receive your goodies

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy