Princess Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

Looking for some Princess Tycoon codes? This Roblox game lets you live out your royal fantasies, creating a kingdom laced with magic creatures, varied outfits, and plenty of customization options. Fortunately, the devs at Tycoon Empire Studios have already provided codes, so let’s delve deeper!

All Princess Tycoon Codes

Princess Tycoon Codes (Working)

MAGIC: Double cash for 10 minutes

Princess Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Princess Tycoon

Fortunately, the redemption process in Princess Tycoon is very simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Princess Tycoon from the Roblox game page.

Choose your kingdom and load into the game.

Press the Shop icon and scroll to the bottom until you see the ‘Got a Code?’ section.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Claim.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Do You Get More Princess Tycoon Codes?

There are two main places to check for Princess Tycoon codes: the game’s Discord server and X page. The Discord has a dedicated codes channel, though at the time of writing, there aren’t actually any codes in it. The X page, on the other hand, seems to share codes alongside major updates or events.

Alongside them, you should bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Princess Tycoon. We’ll manually scan for codes, updating our list as we spot more – or as older ones expire.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

First and foremost, make sure that you’re redeeming each code the very instant you spot it on our list. That’s because Roblox codes tend to have a very short shelf-life, expiring without too much prior warning from the devs. The only way to avoid this is to use codes quickly because otherwise, you might miss out.

Alongside that, be sure to paste in each code exactly as seen on our list. Roblox codes have very specific formatting quirks like capitalization and special characters, and even the slightest error inputting them will lead to the code not working.

