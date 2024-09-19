Mini Empires Codes – Early Access (September 2024)

Get ready to conquer Roblox with the latest Mini Empires codes! This experience from Avallachi is constantly updated with new features and fixes, with codes often landing alongside patches. If you want some free currency and resources to speed up your progress, redeeming coupons is a great idea.

Recommended Videos

All Mini Empires Codes

Mini Empires Codes (Working)

No working codes.

Mini Empires Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Mini Empires

While there aren’t any codes in Mini Empires right now, they’re confirmed to be arriving in-game soon. Here’s how it’ll likely work:

Load into Mini Empires from the Roblox game page.

From the main menu, press the Shop button at the top.

Look for a text box with a code input area (which isn’t in-game yet).

Type in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory on its tab to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Mini Empires Codes?

Your first port of call ought to be the game page, which we’ve linked above. In the description, it confirms that a promo code will release once the game hits 35k likes. There’s also a Discord server, X page, and Roblox group – of all which will likely post the code when it drops, too.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Mini Empires. We’ll keep an eye out for when the first code releases and add it to the Working column. That way, you don’t need to waste time hunting for it yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Currently, any Mini Empires codes you see won’t work because they’re likely fakes. Since the game doesn’t even have a code redemption process yet, there aren’t any out there that will actually work.

Once codes do release, ensure you don’t fall into the usual redemption pitfalls. That means you should paste codes from our list rather than typing them to avoid typos, and making sure you use each code before it expires.

That’s everything we know about Mini Empires codes! For more Roblox, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list, Anime Defenders tier list, and the Peroxide Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy