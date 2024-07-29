Backroom Tower Defense Codes (July 2024)

After some Backroom Tower Defense codes? TDS experiences are all the rage on the Roblox platform, and this meme-inspired game is no exception. If you’re a newcomer or a seasoned veteran, redeeming codes is a great way of getting extra currency to purchase new units. Let’s get into it!

All Backroom Tower Defense Codes

Backroom Tower Defense Codes (Working)

thanks1 : 399 coins

: 399 coins upd3p1 : 3 gems

: 3 gems SoftShutdown : 150 coins

: 150 coins HugeUpd2 : 100 coins

: 100 coins 1m : 100 coins

: 100 coins secret3 : 100 coins

: 100 coins setting : 90 coins

: 90 coins 100k : 90 coins

: 90 coins daycare : 100 coins

: 100 coins updateweekly : 50 coins

: 50 coins playforfreepass : 100 coins

: 100 coins legendarise: 100 coins

Backroom Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Backroom Tower Defense

Using these coupons in Backroom Tower Defense is incredibly straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Backroom Tower Defense from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Codes button denoted by a star icon.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

Check your cash balance in the bottom-left to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Backroom Tower Defense Codes?

Interestingly, the official Backroom Tower Defense Discord server doesn’t contain details on codes. However, we’d still recommend joining it and checking there, just in case they land in the future. There’s also a YouTube channel, so codes may land alongside special videos every now and then.

Of course, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Backroom Tower Defense. We’ll keep an eye on the game and add codes that appear to our list. This saves you the hassle of searching the web for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is very common for Roblox games, where codes can be revoked by the devs without any prior warning. The only workaround here is to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Failing that, ensure that you’re inputting the code exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and adhere to specific capitalization, or have special characters and numbers. We’d recommend pasting codes in directly from our list to avoid any mistakes like these.

