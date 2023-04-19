Overwatch 2’s Lifeweaver Keybind Changes Will Save You From Aching Arms & Fingers

The only thing that needs healing from Lifeweaver is the hands of his poor players.

Lifeweaver has only been available to play in Overwatch 2 for about a week, and devs are already implementing several changes to his kit to help remedy a significant point of pain for players who were looking to pick him up as one of their Heroes.

Unfortunately, within the first day of his debut on the Support role roster, Lifeweaver received an overwhelming amount of player feedback indicating that his controls felt very clunky and were causing players pain in their hands and fingers from the awkward key binds assigned to his abilities.

This issue has been extremely prominent with console players and controller users, as needing to press and hold all of those different buttons for his abilities was causing uncomfortable positioning and stretching of their hands. However, this issue doesn’t exclude mouse and keyboard players, as there have been several reports on the Blizzard Forums of PC players facing similar issues.

Fortunately, the devs have worked hard to roll out a fix for this, which will be implemented next week. These changes were announced by the popular Overwatch news and leaks channel, OWCavalry, with clarification from Aaron Keller that these changes will be the new default loadout for Lifeweaver, with the option for a player to switch back to the old ability layout at will.

Lifeweaver's Keybinds will be updated in #Overwatch2 NEXT WEEK 🖱️



🌹 Thorn Volley will be made into Secondary Fire

🌸 Petal Platform will be moved to Ability 1

💨 Rejuvenating Dash will be moved to Double Jump



This will become the new default with an option to revert! pic.twitter.com/d9ANjcdi59 — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) April 18, 2023

The upcoming key bind fixes for Lifeweaver are as follows:

Thorn Volley will be made into his secondary fire: This change helps smooth out the clunky switching between primary fires and will see Lifeweaver being played very similarly to Moira, who also uses primary and secondary fire for her unique healing/damage abilities.

This change helps smooth out the clunky switching between primary fires and will see Lifeweaver being played very similarly to Moira, who also uses primary and secondary fire for her unique healing/damage abilities. Petal Platform will be moved into Ability 1: This is also a positive change, as Petal Platform felt quite odd occupying the secondary fire space as an ability. Petal Platform will now replace the command that was previously bound to Rejuvenating Dash.

This is also a positive change, as Petal Platform felt quite odd occupying the secondary fire space as an ability. Petal Platform will now replace the command that was previously bound to Rejuvenating Dash. Rejuvenating Dash will now be bound to Double Jump: It seems this one was a case of the devs listening to the exact specifics of what players were asking for, as many who have been struggling with Lifeweaver have been vocal about how his Dash should be made a passive that works like Hanzo’s Lunge ability. Thankfully, this is the case, and Rejuvenating Dash will soon operate in this format.

Have you had any struggles in using Lifeweaver’s abilities or movement, and how do you feel about these upcoming keybind changes? Feel free to let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite for more guides, lists, and news covering all of your Overwatch 2 needs.

