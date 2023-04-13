Overwatch 2 Devs Plan To Rollout Alternate Control Methods for Lifeweaver Just Two Days After His Debut

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Lifeweaver has been available to players of Overwatch 2 for two days thus far, having debuted with the Season 4 content update. Arriving as the ninth Support Hero on the roster, Lifeweaver gives Support mains a new way to play the game with the unique utility of his kit and playmaking potential, which sets him apart from any other Support Hero.

Despite Lifeweaver’s impressive set of abilities, not every player in the game has had the best experience when it comes to learning his controls and how to play him. Console players and controller users, in particular, have been having issues smoothly switching between Lifeweaver’s two primary fires and controlling the movement of his Rejuvenating Dash.

Popular Overwatch streamer, HoshizoraOW has opened up the conversation for this on Twitter, with many gamers complaining that playing Lifeweaver on a controller has been causing pain in their hands and fingers, which is less than ideal.

console players, how does lifeweaver feel with a controller? — Hoshi (@HoshizoraOW) April 12, 2023

Thankfully, controller users and console players won’t have to suffer in pain for much longer. The Overwatch devs have announced that they are looking to implement alternate control methods for Lifeweaver’s Dash and weapon swapping to help smooth out these actions. Here’s the official post from Aaron Keller, who states that additional timing and details will be revealed soon. Here’s hoping it’s sooner rather than later.

The team is looking into alternative control methods for Lifeweaver's dash and weapon swap in order to make the transition from healing to damage smoother. Additional details and timing coming soon. — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) April 12, 2023

Have you had any struggles in using Lifeweaver’s abilities or movement? Feel free to let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite for more guides, lists, and news covering all of your Overwatch 2 needs.

