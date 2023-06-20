Xbox Game Pass Officially Unveils Its Next Wave of Titles

Image Source: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass users are in for a treat with the latest lineup of games, from a farming simulator to a competitive racing game.

First, we have Need for Speed Unbound for Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members, with a release date of June 22. You’ll be able to race your way to victory in the Lakeshore Online community, where you can participate in Daily Challenges and events to get the chance to win exclusive rewards.

Joining alongside Need for Speed is The Bookwalker, a story adventure centered around a writer-turned-thief, Etienne Quist. After he has been found guilty of a crime, he turns to the dark side to steal artifacts using his ability to dive into the fictional world of books. As a new title, it will be available on Day One on console and PC.

Then, we have the grim Nordic fable-inspired journey of Bramble: The Mountain King and the Metroidvania F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch coming to Xbox Game Pass on June 27. Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons fans can also look forward to the last entry of the month, Friends of Mineral Town on June 29.

For the next phase, Xbox players can anticipate the arrival of Arcade Paradise, which is a ’90s-driven retro game that lets you turn your family’s laundromat into an arcade paradise. Last but not least is Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, a world that transcends ancient mythology and traditional Chinese elements into a classic RPG.

For a complete overview of the Xbox Game Pass roadmap, you can expect the following titles:

Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon – Available now (DLC/Update)

Halo Infinite Season 4: Infection – Available now (DLC/Update)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom – Available now (DLC/Update)

Need for Speed Unbound – June 22

The Bookwalker – June 22

Bramble: The Mountain King – June 27

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – June 27

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – June 29

Arcade Paradise – July 3

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever – July 5

DC Universe 90-Day Free Trail – Available now

Hi-Fi Rush: Teamplay Costume Pack – Available now

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Mount – Available now

Battlefield 2042: New Dawn Field Kit – Available now

You can also look forward to new Xbox Game Pass Quests, including the Quest Completionist, 7 Ways to Die, and The Outer Worlds. However, a few titles will be leaving on June 30:

DJMax Respect V

Empire of Sin

Matchpoint

Olija

Omori

Road 96

With the new lineup of games for June and July, it’s an excellent time to be an Xbox Game Pass user, especially with the upcoming releases in the summer showcase. So, if you want to prepare for these releases, be sure to mark your calendar for the coming months!

