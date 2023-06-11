New Open World Star Wars: Outlaws Revealed at Xbox Showcase

A brand new Star Wars game, called Star Wars: Outlaws, has been revealed at June 11’s Xbox Showcase. It is the work of Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft and is developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment Studio. The trailer hinted at a story based around rogue individuals traversing the galaxy and fighting against the sinister and domineering Empire.

Naturally, details remain scarce about the game but it is set to be the first Star Wars video game after April 2023’s Jedi: Survivor, which was developed by Respawn Entertainment and stood as a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order.

Because EA’s exclusivity deal with LucasFilm ended in 2023, there had been rumors about games being developed by other companies and studios. That has now proved true, with the Ubisoft title set to receive more details in June 12’s Ubisoft Forward event.

The full trailer shows a female protagonist accompanied by a small creature, in what has more or less become an established formula for the Star Wars IP (think Cal Kestis and BD1). She vows to take on the evil Empire and can be seen traversing the Galaxy, taking out TIE Fighters and infiltrating ships.

In the most exciting announcement to date, it has been confirmed by Ubisoft as the first-ever open world Star Wars game. While Jedi: Survivor incorporated open world aspects and decisions for players to make, it was a single-player narrative and not an open world title.

Ubisoft said: “Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open world Star Wars game. Coming 2024.”

Chronologically, the game will take place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, meaning Darth Vader’s Empire is at the height of its power and Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia are at a low point in their battle against the evil dynasty.

The reveal at Xbox’s Showcase confirmed that it is set for a 2024 release date, but no further information was given. Presumably, the dev team hasn’t finalized a release window just yet so we’ll have to wait a little longer for an exact launch time.

The game is not an Xbox exclusive, with the official site for the game noting that the game is also coming to “PS5 and PC.”

We’ll be sure to cover all the latest on Star Wars: Outlaws, so be sure to stick with us as details pile up on the galaxy far, far away’s first ever open world title.

