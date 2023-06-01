Vampire Survivors 1.4.200 Patch Notes Features New Relics, Easier Save Data Options, & Bug Fixes

Image Source: poncle

The action roguelike Vampire Survivors has received a few new additions for its DLCs and base game, improving the player’s overall experience.

Fans can expect new relics for the DLCs, Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari, which can be found in the areas: Mt. Moonspell and Lake Foscari. You can also pinpoint their exact locations by pausing your menu to search for their icon on the map.

Aside from these relics, the Bat Country’s Chaos Malachite has been tweaked for Mortaccio, allowing players to prevent him from morphing when he reaches level 80 rather than doing so automatically.

Another update showcases a more accessible reset save data function, but poncle recommends backing it up first. You can also look forward to a ton of bug fixes, including camera issues, DLC improvements, and Abyss Foccari wall position adjustments.

Fortunately, Vampire Survivors fans can anticipate even more improvements with the extensive v1.5 patch, set for mid-June. Keep in mind that it is subject to change, so you may need to wait for a later date as the developers continue to test the game’s performance.

If you love the Vampire Survivors soundtrack, the patch notes also revealed the live orchestra recording of the Tides of the Foscari by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra (Injustice 2, Get Out, Parasite.)

Luca ‘Poncle’ Galante, the creator of Vampire Survivors, discusses how the recording took over six hours to complete with 76 musicians. There are also some whimsical kazoo tracks to listen to on the OST on Steam and the game’s official YouTube channel, which he hopes to put on streaming services and Spotify.

For a complete overview of the 1.4.200 patch notes, here’s a look at the newest features:

Vampire Survivors 1.4.200 Patch Notes

[DLC] New relics: Map of Mt.Moonspell and Map of Lake Foscari

Found in the respective DLC stages, they let you see a detailed map in the pause menu.



Found in the respective DLC stages, they let you see a detailed map in the pause menu. Option to Seal the Chaos Malachite relic

Prevents Mortaccio from morphing when he reaches LV80



Prevents Mortaccio from morphing when he reaches LV80 Option to easily reset Save Data

It's now easier to reset your Save Data but it is strongly recommended to backup your Save Data before resetting.



– Delete save data in main game:

– Delete save data in new-engine: go to Options, tap the Account icon seven times, then click Delete Save and confirm through all the pop-ups



To find out how to backup your save game, please follow the guide here.

List of bugfixes are at the end of the post!

As mentioned in the latest news post, we are also working on a slightly bigger v1.5 patch and will have updates on that for you soon. We’re aiming for mid-June.

main game tweaks:

fixed Song of Mana disappearing when entering the mirror in Gallo Tower.

fixed picked up golden eggs not disappearing from the map screen sometimes

fixed Abyss Foscari wall position when setting visually inverted option to false

tentative fix for white screen on starting up the game (switching to the new-engine branch is recommended to avoid this issue altogether, it’s one of the many reasons we’re moving to the new engine)

new-engine tweaks:

the branch is now public and easily accessible from the list of Betas in the Steam client

Fix for Ophion and Prismatic Missile not working as expected

Fix for weapons not properly affected by Arcanas: Tri-Bracelet, Valkyrie Turner, Luminaire

Fix for Silver Wind not giving hearts

Fix for camera issues during events

Fix for level up evo indicators not showing on passives for DLC weapons

Fix for Abyss Foscari wall position when setting visually inverted option to false

Fix for bestiary missing entries in the total count display in some scenarios

Fix for issue where pick-up weapons could not be leveled up

Fix for incorrect projectile pool limits

Improvements to DLC loading and memory management (mostly affects mobile version)

Text, localisation, and number formatting fixes

Other minor bugfixes and improvements

