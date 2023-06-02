Nintendo Announces Pastel Joy-Con Sets to Launch This Month

These are some of the prettiest Joy-Con colors Nintendo has ever released for the Switch.

Nintendo has just announced two new pastel Joy-Con sets that will be launching later this month. The colors are perfect for the summer season.

If you have been looking for a new controller set and Nintendo’s usual neon Joy-Con colors aren’t your thing, you might enjoy these softer pastel colors a bit more. One pair features Pastel Purple (right) and Pastel Green (left). The other pair features Pastel Pink (right) and Pastel Yellow (left). Both pairs will come with black wrist straps.

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023

Like all other official Joy-Con sets, these controllers are equipped with HD rumble and motion control technology. Each Joy-Con can be paired together to form a more traditional controller, or it can be turned on its side to be played as a smaller, single controller.

They can also be mixed and matched with other Joy-Con sets to create whichever color combination you prefer. You can see all of the Joy-Con sets that have been released for the Nintendo Switch right here.

Each of these new Joy-Con sets will be priced at a suggested MSRP of $79.99. They are listed for preorder on Nintendo’s website, but they already appear to be sold out. That being said, most Joy-Con pairs are readily available at retail stores and will likely be stocked when they release officially later this month on June 30.

About the author