While collecting controllers has always been a big hobby for video game enthusiasts, the Nintendo Switch might have the most unique market for it. Not only can you get a variety of cool and distinct colors, but they can also be swapped out and used together to make for some interesting combos.

To celebrate this, we’ve put together a list of every Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Color released so far. Be sure to let us know what your favorite(s) is in the comment section below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Joy-Con

What better way to start this list than with one of the most wholesome and beloved franchises on the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

These pastel blue and green Joy-Con originally came with the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition when it was released on Mar. 13, 2020.

Disney Tsum Tsum Joy-Con

Considering how important they are in the entertainment industry in general, it should come as no surprise that Disney has their own controllers. To be exact, these mulberry and pink controllers are a part of the Disney Tsum Tsum collection.

The Disney Tsum Tsum Joy-Con were released on Nov. 8, 2019, as a part of the themed Nintendo Switch they came with.

Dragon Quest XI S Joy-Con

The Dragon Quest series has resulted in some pretty cool merchandise over the years, and these dark blue controllers definitely rank among the best of them.

The Dragon Quest XI S Joy-Con were released as part of the Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Nintendo Switch back on Sept. 27, 2022.

Fortnite Limited Edition Joy-Con

For some people, the Nintendo Switch is just a Fortnite machine they can take on the go. As such, it makes complete sense that Nintendo would release these slick blue and yellow controllers.

The Fortnite Limited Edition Joy-Con were released on June 4, 2021.

Gray Joy-Con

Sometimes simplicity is best. That is exactly the case with these gray controllers, especially since they are now a collector’s item, as they’ve since been discontinued.

The Gray Jon-Con were released on July 25, 2019.

Labo Creators Contest Joy-Con

While the Labo craze for the Nintendo Switch has come and gone, there is no denying it came with some interesting items and ideas. In fact, a unique set of light brown controllers were even created in a contest to help celebrate the product’s release.

The Labo Creators Content Joy-Con was released back in 2018 and were only given to winners of the contest.

Monster Hunter Rise Joy-Con

You always need the right weapons when you’re going into a fight in Monster Hunter. As such, there are no better items to bring into battle than these cool black and grey controllers.

The Monster Hunter Rise Joy-Con came out on Apr. 26, 2021, just a month after the game’s initial release.

NES & Famicom Joy-Con

To move forward toward the future, you have to recognize your past! That is exactly what these cool NES and Famicom-themed controllers for the Nintendo Switch represent.

The NES & Famicom Joy-Con were released back in Dec. 2018.

Neon Blue And Yellow Joy-Con

Sometimes, mixing and matching colors makes for the best combinations. That is certainly the case with these two amazing controllers.

These classic Neon Blue and Yellow Joy-Con were released on Oct. 4, 2019.

Neon Green Joy-Con

In order to celebrate the upcoming release of Luigi’s Mansion on the Nintendo Switch, brand-new controllers were released for the console, making everyone else neon green with envy.

The Neon Green Joy-Con were released on Oct. 27, 2019.

Neon Purple And Orange Joy-Con

Another interesting mix of colors, these controllers will make any Nintendo fan jump for joy, with the purple controller coming on the left and the orange coming on the right.

The Neon Purple and Orange Joy-Con were released on Oct. 4, 2019.

Neon Yellow Joy-Con

When it comes to Joy-Con that are difficult to lose, look no further than the yellow variant of these Nintendo Switch controllers, which are as bright as the sun.

The Neon Yellow Joy-Con were released on June 16, 2017.

Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con

Is that a puma? No, but that was a Red vs Blue reference, and these are two equally great Nintendo Switch Joy-Con variants.

The Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con were released on Mar. 3, 2017, as a part of the release of the original Nintendo Switch.

Pikachu and Eevee Pokemon Let’s Go! Joy-Con

When most people think of Nintendo, one of the first franchises they think of is Pokemon. As such, it makes complete sense that there would be controllers made for the series, with the right side being yellow and the left side bronze.

The Pikachu and Eevee Pokemon Joy-Con were released back on Nov. 16, 2018, to celebrate the release of each game on the Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 2 Neon Pink and Green Joy-Con

Another great color variation tied to the release of a popular Nintendo franchise, these controllers are all about Splatoon 2. To be exact, the right one is pink and the left one is green.

The Splatoon 2 Neon Pink and Green Joy-Con were released back on July 21, 2017.

Super Mario Red Joy-Con

Super Mario Odyssey is still seen by many as the greatest Switch game ever released. Combine that with the importance of the franchise to Nintendo, and it is a no-brainer that they’d have paired its release with a nice controller.

The Super Mario Red Joy-Con were released back on Oct. 27, 2017.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gray Joy-Con

Did you break your controller after losing to your friend in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Thankfully, Nintendo made a spare, and this one has dope logos from the game on it.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gray Joy-Con were released back on Nov. 2, 2018, as a part of the title’s Nintendo Switch bundle — just a little before the release of the actual game.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con

Next on our list is a Joy-Con set with The Legend of Zelda, which is heralded by many as one of the most groundbreaking and important series throughout all of Nintendo’s catalog. These controllers were created to celebrate the re-release of Skyward Sword, with the left being bright navy blue and the right violet-blue.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con were released back on July 16, 2021, as part of a bundle with the special edition console for the game.

Tears of the Kingdom Joy-Con

Fittingly, a new Joy-Con design released alongside the launch of the much-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Available exclusively with the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED that released to herald the game’s release, these green-hued Joy-Con are earthy and whimsical.

These Joy-Con are incredibly limited, with no new units available to buy. Resale prices are upwards of $100, a testament not only to their cool design but the hype behind Tears of the Kingdom.

Pastel Pink Joy-Con

One of the most aesthetically pleasing Joy-Con sets yet, this pastel pink unit is perfect for a clean, fresh gaming setup. While we’ve seen plenty of bright colors on Joy-Con sets before, this more subdued pastel shade is something completely different.

Still not out yet despite huge demand, the Pastel Pink Joy-Con release on March 22, 2024. That’s the same day as Princess Peach: Showtime! comes out.

Pastel Purple and Pastel Green Joy-Con Set

This is one of two pastel-themed Joy-Con sets that released in summer 2023. Sticking with the Switch’s traditional non-symmetrical approach, this combination blends a pleasant light purple with lime green.

These Joy-Con came out on June 30, 2023, alongside the controllers you can also see below.

Pastel Pink and Pastel Yellow Joy-Con Set

The final Joy-Con pair in the Switch’s library right now, this second pastel-inflected set is equally nice to look at. A precursor to the double-pink Joy-Con listed above for Princess Peach: Showtime!, this blends the pink with a banana yellow. If it was up to us, that yellow shade would be released as two Joy-Cons to make a full set as well!