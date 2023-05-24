Fairgame$ Looks To Serve up PvP Heists

Image Source: Fairgame$

The PlayStation Showcase kicked off with a look at Fairgame$, but it was only a cinematic trailer. However, there looks to be a neat game taking shape here. From what was shown, it seems to be some sort of PvP heist game with at least three teams competing for loot.

Working off what the trailer revealed, it seems like several teams will all hit a single target simultaneously. Judging by a character cutting into a fence, it’s possible there will be several points of entry to choose between.

Not only the fence but another character on the same team uses a truck to get past guards. It seems there won’t be any direct need to stay right with your teammates. If the trailer is indicative, the game will feature teams of three, so nine players will compete at once.

Players won’t only be heisting money and valuables, either. The trailer alludes to there being heists related to hard drives and information, so there will certainly be some corporate espionage. It isn’t said, but Fairgame$ certainly looks like something that would fit with a free-to-play model.

There’s no information on when we will see more, but it might be worth keeping an eye on. The trailer also didn’t include any sort of release date, but it will be coming to PS5 and PC sometime in the future.

The Showcase is kicking off with some heat, as it also revealed that sequels for Helldivers and The Talos Prinicpal are coming to PS5.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts