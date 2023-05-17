PlayStation Showcase Officially Locked In for Next Week

Image Source: PlayStation

After quite a bit of speculation following the official cancellation of E3 2023, PlayStation has finally announced its own Showcase. Fans don’t have all that long to wait, either. The PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast in a week on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. While it’s not explicitly stated, it will likely be hosted on both the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.

The announcement doesn’t share or even tease what games will make an appearance. Even with that, it is almost a given that we will see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, considering it releases this fall. As for other big upcoming exclusives, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is headed to the console this winter. We might also see more for Marvel’s Wolverine, though that’s not guaranteed.

See you soon!



PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

As the PSVR2 is only a few months old at this point, VR will likely have a presence during their presentation. The last State of Play gave a section to show off upcoming VR titles, so it is to be expected that will continue.

If the rumors about a PS5 Pro are actually true, there wouldn’t be a better event than this to give fans the reveal. Every livestream from the big three in the last couple of years has given some reason to be excited. So there’s every reason to expect PlayStation will continue that trend.

When is the PlayStation Showcase? Answered

The PlayStation Showcase will broadcast on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch accounts on May 24 at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. We don’t know how long it will be, but these seem to average at least an hour.

In the meantime, what say you? Are you excited to see what’s coming down the pipeline from Sony? Sound off in the usual place down below to let us know.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts