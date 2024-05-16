Diablo 4 Players Are Impressed With Season 4

It has been nearly a year since Diablo 4’s release. Despite some meandering sentiments in the community regarding the game’s post-launch support, the recently released Season 4 might prove to be a hit.

For almost a year, Blizzard has been iterating on Diablo 4 with a multitude of changes to many of the game’s core systems and content—the game’s loot specifically needed the most help. While the first three seasons of Diablo 4 weren’t entirely hated, when playing, it still felt like the game was missing some core functionality that made it fun. It didn’t take long for the community to pinpoint how the loot itself is not only pretty dull, but is a chore to sort through, and misses a lot of those big dopamine moments.

Last Epoch is a recent action RPG example that had fans praising proper and exciting loot and crafting systems. Blizzard seems to have taken notice, fortunately. As fans have discussed, Diablo 4 Season 4 is a complete rework of the game’s loot drop system.

Image Credit: Activision Blizzard

Diablo 4 Players React To Season 4 Release

In fact, players are currently celebrating on Reddit about what Season 4 has been getting right. The new Codex system, for example, now allows you to salvage Legendaries where the highest roll of those aspects will be immediately integrated into the Codex itself. User Amareallyama said this about the new Codex system: “I am in disbelief I’m already level 50 and trying out new builds isn’t a hassle I absolutely love what they have done to the place.”

It’s those quality-of-life changes that seem to be resonating with players. Speaking of, a lot of people are already level 50-70, with some streamers already getting close to 100. That’s due to Blizzard speeding up the leveling process. Additionally, Helltides are now amazingly fun to farm with the increase in enemy density. There are also new bosses to find and a notoriety system that spawns more monsters the more you kill.

User RIF_Was_Fun also does a good job of listing Season 4’s improvements. “The list of improvements is massive. The new codex system is amazing. [There’s a] Larger [pick-up] circumference. Better crafting system. Helltides are insane now. Horse[s] can sprint in town. I’ve seen Living Steel drop off of mobs. It’s night and day.”

Some may level too quickly, but it’s easier than ever to roll an alt and enjoy Season 4’s changes with multiple classes. It just goes to show that quality-of-life features and a smart twist to old content and systems can make all the difference. Here’s what user FantasticBreakfast46 had to say about Season 4: “I mean it’s only day 1, but this new season is by far the most fun for me so far. [Already] level 70 and it’s a blast.”

