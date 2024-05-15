Best Necro Leveling Build for Diablo 4 Season 4

Diablo 4’s fourth season is now live and with it comes a slew of fundamental changes that make leveling this time around all the more exciting. So today, we will be sharing our best necro leveling build for Diablo 4.

What is the Best Necro Leveling Build for Diablo 4?

Leveling a necromancer in Diablo 4’s fourth season is probably the easiest it has ever been. This is due to Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn update and increases in overall leveling speed. The new season also focuses on Helltides and the new notoriety system. This throws more and more demons at you as you use their corpses to level. It also helps that Helltides are almost completely constant outside of the last five minutes of the hour.

First things first, you’ll want to create your character and hop in the game. Which World Tier, you may ask? Personally, we’d recommend going with World Tier 2 for Necro Leveling. You get a whopping 50% experience bonus (up from 20%), which makes your choice all the easier. What’s funny is that if you’ve already collected a lot of Lilith’s statues and have some renown carrying over from previous seasons, you’re already that much stronger. You’ll start with a handful of skill points, which make leveling even faster. But which skills should you focus on as you level?

Image Source: Activision Blizzard via Twinfinite

Best Necro Leveling Skills for Season 4

For the sake of leveling, focus on skills that augment your raw damage. Movement speed will be a safe bet up until World Tier 3 and beyond, when things get a bit more challenging. Here is what an optimal skill loadout may look like:

Basic Skill: Decompose – Can make enemies constantly vulnerable, increasing killing efficiency.

Core Skill: Sever – A great spender of essence, that attacks up to three times, has great range, respectable damage, and does even more damage the more minions you have out.

Corpse Skill: Corpse Explosion – You’ll be making lots of corpses so having a skill that turns them into more damage that increases based on who you’ve already made vulnerable is excellent here.

Curse Skill: Skip, unless you want to forgo using a Corpse or Macabre skill .

. Macabre Skill: Corpse Tendrils – This is a fun crowd-control ability. It conveniently forces your foes into a single spot for you to Sever or use Corpse Explosion on. This skill can also make them vulnerable, too.

Ultimate Skill: Army of the Dead – Once upgraded, this ultimate has the buried dead you summon leaving corpses behind. You can use them to explode or to grab with Corpse Tendrils.

Necromancer Key Passive: Kalan’s Edict – Since you will be using a variety of minions to help deal, and tank damage, having them attack that much faster will help speed up the grind.

Final Skill: Raise Skeletons – This is tied to your Book of the Damned mechanic where you choose your different summons that are separated into categories. These are Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and Golems. Feel free to experiment and find the summons that works for you.



Personally, I recommend using Reapers Skeletal Warriors, Cold Skeletal Mages, and Iron Golem. Those minions should synergize well with one another and your build, focusing on keeping enemies vulnerable. Beyond those skills, take passives that increase your ability to do damage, move faster, and soak up some damage or heal if you’re struggling against tougher enemies later on.

As you level in the Helltides, events and whispers will likely be the best way for you to level and gear up. Don’t forget to do the Iron Wolves seasonal questline for quick and easy access to Legendaries. Collect, learn, and use as many Tempering Recipes as you can find so you can easily buff your weapons and armor too.

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for RPGs, Diablo 4, now included, with how well-received its fourth season is. For more like this, check out how many Acts are in Diablo 4 and how long it takes to beat the story. That way, you can experience it again with Season 4’s latest leveling and loot overhaul.





