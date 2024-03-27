2024 Is the Year of the RPG

The RPG is one of those genres that gaming just can’t seem to shake. It owes a lot to the fact that it is a genre of games that isn’t beholden to a single medium or style. There are card games, table-top, PC, console, Japanese, Western… the list goes on. There are also many games that have RPG elements – core gameplay aspects plucked right out of the genre to give typically less involved games a bit of oomph.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your preferences, due to RPGs being a core pillar of modern gaming, we get quite a lot of them, and the majority of times they’re, to put it nicely, pretty meh.

That’s not to say that we don’t see some outright greatest-game-of-all-time contenders from time-to-time. Over years we’ve seen Baldur’s Gate, Elden Ring, Bloodborne, Mass Effect, Skyrim, Dragon Age: Origins, Final Fantasy VII (the OG on PS1), Earthbound (or Mother if you’re fancy), and Ultima just to name a few.

Yet they’re often spaced apart and punctuated by a period of longing for that next RPG – the game that makes fans fall in love with this particular flavor of digital escape all over again. It’s as though there’s this unwritten, universal rule at play. One that limited just how many top-tier RPGs we lowly fans are allowed to receive within a defined window.

Image Source: Keen Games

That was until 2024 came along and said “nah, let’s make it rain high quality H2O in the form of stellar role-playing games” (actual quote from the year, trust me I was there). And honestly? It’s been awesome, and we’re only a quarter of the way into the year.

The year started off strong with an unexpected gem, Enshrouded from Keen Games. It’s a survival RPG where the world is… well… shrouded. It’s up to you to help the place heal as you carve out the hero you want and tackle mounting challenges all while trying to survive in the fog.

Such a simple recipe that leads to incredible emergent gameplay as you explore its surprisingly vertical world. Its unique approach to the typical fog-of-war makes for a refreshing release in a sea of cloned video games. When you realize it’s still in early access, it becomes clear that we’re only scratching the surface, just like in the game.

Out of the fog, players were introduced to the next entry in Yakuza’s wild JRPG series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It brought the world of Yakuza right into my own back yard: the US of A. Of course, it was more than the setting that made for such a great experience. More combat options, new locales, intriguing characters, and a once again hilarious script led to a must play for those looking for a bit more turn-based action in their RPG.

Image Credit: Square Enix

After two incredible RPG experiences, this year continues to dish out the heat. One of the most anticipated role-playing games of the year graced PS5s around the world in February. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was an improvement over it’s predecessor in almost every way.

How Square Enix managed to take a piece of our childhoods and somehow impress us all over again, I may never know. What I do know is that I’m glad I’m here for the ride. Thanks to improved battle systems, more varied party interaction and no shortage of attractions, it’s safe to say that the appetites of Final Fantasy fans have been whet. The climactic third entry can’t come soon enough, but it’s a good thing we have all of this year’s fantastic RPGs to hold us over.

Following what will definitely be a GOTY contender later this year, we receive yet another long awaited follow up. Dragon’s Dogma 2 brings the Pawn-fueled antics of the original back in a brutal, yet enthralling sequel. Freedom of choice is the name of the game, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 wears that name on its blood-soaked, chainmail sleeve. There’s no hand-holding in this fantasy role-playing adventure, and it’s all the better for it. You set out and make your name as a newly anointed Arisen.

Surprisingly, with all that this year has already graced us with, there’s still more to come. Like with Enshrouded, we’ve only scratched the surface of RPGs for the year. There are still quite a few highly-anticipated releases lurking on the horizon. Black Myth: Wukong captivated role-playing fans in 2020 with an impossibly stunning gameplay reveal. Since then, time has only led to increased anticipation of this Chinese RPG.

Meanwhile, on the classic front you have titles like Visions of Mana and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Both look to tap into the nostalgia of playing RPGs on your Nintendo or PlayStation 1. Beautiful artwork is to be expected, as well as fantastic musical scores.

There are also huge expansions to major RPGs looking to make waves in the coming months. Shadow of the Erdtree looks to make Elden Ring the GOTY yet again. While Square Enix looks to try to dominate the RPG space after Rebirth with Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

These are just a fraction of what we’ve seen, and what’s to come. There’s Avowed from RPG gurus Obsidian Entertainment, with the studio trading space weapons for magic and flintlock pistols. We’ll also definitely (see: probably) see Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 later this year. Vampires rejoice as we’ll be able to use our undead abilities to take rival factions to task.

Altogether, role-playing games have a lot going for them this year. There’s so much we didn’t have room to mention, which is a testament to just how full this year is with games that have already delivered and those we are excited for. No matter what your particular flavor of RPG is, the next nine months are sure to have something exciting for you.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more