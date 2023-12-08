Visions of Mana, Series’ First New Entry in Over 15 Years, Debuts With Reveal Trailer

The Mana series has a new entry on the way for the first time in 15 years in the form of Visions of Mana, and Square Enix has released a reveal trailer teasing what it has in store.

Streamed during the 2023 Game Awards, the trailer provides a quick look at the general aesthetic of the title through bits of gameplay, story cutscenes, and cryptic bits of on-screen dialogue. The graphics style is also on full display, with the game looking like a touched-up version of the more recent entries and remakes put out for the series in recent years.

Throughout all of the footage, an orange-haired protagonist can be seen undertaking the title’s adventures. He bares a striking resemblance to other protagonists from the series’ history, but there’s still little that can be gleaned about his personality.

He won’t have to adventure alone though. During the gameplay segments, party members and elemental spirits alike can be seen lending him a hand. The spirits in particular offer him access to help and special abilities during combat, as well as some special traversal options in the game’s open world.

It’s a solid first look at the title, and fans of the more recent games will find plenty to be excited about. It’s also exciting to see the series making the jump to a more open world approach, as more recent entries have only dabbled in this design approach via more open-ended separate areas to explore.

The full trailer can be found down below.

Visions of Mana is set for release in 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. For more on the Mana series, and specifically reviews for the series’ most recent remakes like Legend of Mana, take a look at our related articles down below.