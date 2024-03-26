Enshrouded Hollow Halls Update Patch Notes March 26

When Enshrouded first came out, I put in about a hundred hours in the first two weeks. However, my hype toned down once I got to the end game and cleared everything. Now, we’ve finally got a new content drop, so to get you ready for new adventures, here are the Enshrouded Hollow Halls update patch notes.

Graphics & Performance

First, let’s check out all of the graphics and performance improvements you can expect in the Hollow Halls Enshrouded update:

No more 30GB patches every time the game has to update.

every time the game has to update. Save data is now more secure as the game creates save backups periodically.

is now more secure as the game creates save backups periodically. Nvidia Reflex support added.

support added. You can now set the sharpness , turn contact shadows on/off, and even turn off optional micro spiders in dungeons for better FPS.

, turn on/off, and even turn off optional in dungeons for better FPS. The 60hz issue is now solved, and you can expect an improved experience at higher frame rates.

issue is now solved, and you can expect an improved experience at higher frame rates. Various other minor fixes.

World, Building, Crafting, & Terraforming

Second, let’s look at the new features coming with the Hollow Halls Enshrouded update and affecting crafting, building, terraforming, and the world in general:

Each biome now has a new playable area called the Hollow Halls . These dungeons offer new enemies and opportunities for loot and adventures.

called the . These dungeons offer new enemies and opportunities for loot and adventures. New quests leading you through the new content. Talk to the Alchemist to start the quest line.

leading you through the new content. Talk to the to start the quest line. A new survivor , crafting stations , recipes , weapons , building blocks , furniture , and more.

, , , , , , and more. No more fog on the ground around your flame altars.

on the ground around your flame altars. New music and sounds in various areas.

and in various areas. New crafts such as the Flower Soil , which lets you grow flowers faster. The Rake craft was also fixed.

, which lets you grow flowers faster. The craft was also fixed. More Hardwood recipes.

You can sit on furniture now.

on furniture now. Other small building, crafting, terraforming, and world bug fixes.

UI, Gameplay, & QoL Changes

Finally, let’s skim through the patch notes of UI, gameplay, and quality-of-life changes that will be coming to Enshrouded with the Hollow Halls update:

You can now finally split stacks however you want.

however you want. New shields in the game.

Magical chest contents can now be used at crafting stations, and you can craft items in stacks .

can now be used at crafting stations, and you can . Improved loot menu .

. Improved transferring of items from one player to another.

from one player to another. You can map keys for jumping and gliding now.

for jumping and gliding now. You can ping locations on the map for other players to see.

on the map for other players to see. Servers can now be searched and favorited via IP in the server browser.

and via in the server browser. The character details screen has been reworked , and stats have been renamed to make the whole menu more intuitive.

, and have been to make the whole menu more intuitive. Less visual clutter in combat, with health bars and damage numbers taking up less of your screen.

and taking up less of your screen. Multishot skill no longer consumes multiple special arrows.

special arrows. Acid Cone is nerfed , and it doesn’t proc Bloodletting anymore (Light Burst doesn’t either).

, and it doesn’t proc Bloodletting anymore (Light Burst doesn’t either). Many other minor improvements and bug fixes.

Well, that sums up all of the patch notes for the first major Enshrouded update, Hollow Halls. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about the game, know that we have a bunch more guides here on Twinfinite, including ones on the best builds and wands in the game.

