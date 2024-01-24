While exploring Embervale, you’ll encounter different crafting resources in each new area you visit, and wood might be the most common one out of all. However, a special kind of wood, Hardwood, can be challenging to find. So, we prepared a detailed guide on how to get Hardwood in Enshrouded just below.

Where to Find Hardwood in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Before you reach Tier 2 areas (level ~8+) in Enshrouded, finding Hardwood, even as loose loot, will be extremely difficult. However, once you reach these areas, literally every huge tree you find will drop Hardwood once you chop it down.

It’s best you first craft one of the felling axes that Blacksmith provides, as they can double or triple the speed at which you take down these trees. Also, a couple of survival skills that you can get early on will also boost your tree-felling speed.

Good Areas to Search

There are three great areas to find Hardwood in Enshrouded, and those are:

Westcott

Thornhold

Diadwyn

Each of those towns is surrounded by thick forests that house plenty of giant trees that drop Hardwood. Be careful, though, as scavengers roam these towns, and there are plenty of hostile animals as well. Also, shroud creatures can spawn here after dark, which might pose additional dangers.

What to Craft With Hardwood in Enshrouded

Hardwood is the main component of advanced comfort and decorative items in Enshrouded. Beds, benches, chairs, tables, etc. all need Hardwood to make. On the other hand, it has little use for crafting armor, weapons, or alchemical products.

That is about everything you need to know about Hardwood and how to get it in Enshrouded.