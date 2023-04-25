Dead Island 2 May Be Getting a New Game Plus Mode

Image Source: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

The Dead Island series has a long-standing tradition of new game plus modes, from the iconic original to the survival-mystery Escape Dead Island. However, when it comes to the latest installment, fans were surprised to learn that the feature was not available, despite its replayability value.

Fortunately, there may be some new development for Dead Island 2, given that a Dambuster Studios staff member has hinted at a future update for this mode. GamesRadar was the first to report on this matter, mentioning a teaser of a new game plus from a recent Twitch stream. In this live video from XboxOn, the staffer replies to a few questions about the mechanic, stating, “This is being looked at by the development team, so keep an eye on the Dead Island 2 social channels for updates.”

Based on this comment, we could see a new game plus sooner rather than later, especially with the numerous fan requests.

Dead Island 2’s design director, Adam Duckett, also appeared on the stream to talk about other features. In particular, he mentions how the team added underwear to the ghastly zombie character models to avoid “dicey” moments that would undoubtedly light a spark within the community. Although the design director didn’t address anything about the mode, we do at least know that it may release in the future.

The previous new game plus modes have allowed players to replay the story with all the weapons and skills they’ve earned in the first run, similar to other titles. Therefore, if Dead Island 2 gets the same treatment, you can already start wreaking havoc at the beginning of the narrative through your upgraded gear and enhanced character performance.

