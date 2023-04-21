What Does the Skull Next to Zombie Names Mean in Dead Island 2

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Always be aware of what you are getting yourself into.

As Dead Island 2 is an action RPG, it means all enemies have levels as well as health bars. The health bars of enemies convey lots of information, so it’s best to know what you are getting into with any fight. Here’s what the skull icon means when seen next to zombie names in Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 Zombie Skull Icon Explained

Most of the time, zombies in Dead Island 2 will have a level on their health bar to let you know how tough it might be to fight. Typically, this level is yours or a level higher, as zombies scale up as you progress. However, occasionally you will see a skull in lieu of a level. The skull icon means that a zombie is considered “Deadly,” and you have absolutely no chance of winning.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The first place you are likely to encounter Deadly Zombies is in the underground area of the Halperin Hotel zone in Hell-A. There’s no reason to go down there at this point, and you can’t avoid them, so stay away from there.

If you only follow the main quests, you’ll never be forced to fight something you can’t handle. Future side quests in the zombie apocalypse will take you back to the Halperin Hotel. This will be the right time to branch out further than you did before.

This is absolutely everything you need to be aware of regarding Here’s what the skull icon means when seen next to zombie names in Dead Island 2. For more guides in surviving your journey through Hell-A, check out our links below.

