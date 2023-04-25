Changes are Coming to Allagan Tomestones in Final Fantasy 14’s Upcoming Patch 6.4

Image Source: Square Enix

With Final Fantasy 14‘s major content patch 6.4 now starting to appear on the horizon, Yoshi-P and his team have started dishing new details about what’s to come. The official webpage for the patch has now gone live, revealing that the next chapter in the game’s saga will be called “The Dark Throne”, along with an excitingly long list of new activities, changes, and loot to grind for. Among the changes includes, of course, an update to the game’s Allagan Tomestone currency. To make sure you’re ready to start saving up for the newest gear and materials, here is what to expect for changes to Allagan Tomestones in Final Fantasy 14’s upcoming patch 6.4.

Allagan Tomestones of Comedy Will Debut in 6.4

With Patch 6.4 set to bring a flood of new duty-based content to the game, including more challenging dungeons and trials and stronger gear sets, a subsequent update to tomestones is set to follow as well, including the introduction of a new tier called Allagan Tomestones of Comedy.

While the “comedy” notation is an interesting choice, and we don’t yet know the color scheme for these new tomes, they will serve as the latest form of currency to be obtained and used for acquiring and upgrading new Level 90 gear sets, as well as new crafting recipe materials. This means you must have at least one class or job at Level 90 to receive these tomes.

As seen in the chart above, which can also be viewed on Final Fantasy 14’s Lodestone website, their introduction means that Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism will be completely removed from the game. Players are encouraged to exchange any remaining tomes of Aphorism they have before maintenance for Patch 6.4 begins in late May.

Tomestones of Astronomy will not be removed in 6.4, but will no longer be obtainable via duties and other usual activities. They can be exchanged after maintenance concludes for Tomestones of Causality.

The weekly cap on Allagan Tomestones of Causality will also be removed, allowing players to accrue up to 2,000 of these tomes at any given time.

Where to Exchange Your Tomestones

As has been the case for awhile now, the game’s official tomestone exchange spot is Auriana, a female Hyur NPC in Mor Dhona – Revenant’s Toll (X: 22.7, Y: 6.7). Speaking with her will give you the choice to exchange your older tomestones.

Tomestones of Aphorism can be exchanged for tomestones of Astronomy prior to 6.4 maintenance. The choice will not be available after patch launch. Again, tomestones of Astronomy can exchanged for tomestones of Causality after maintenance is complete.

This concludes our insight into the changes to Allagan Tomestones in Final Fantasy 14’s upcoming patch 6.4. We hope this helps you get prepared for all of the new content to come late next month. Let us know what you’re most excited for in The Dark Throne.

