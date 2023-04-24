All Activities & Rewards in Final Fantasy 14’s New Moogle Treasure Trove Event

Image Source: Square Enix

It’s that time once again, for the fluffy-pommed moogles to grace millions of Final Fantasy 14 players with yet another Moogle Treasure Trove. The latest version of this special, duty-based grind event has officially commenced today, giving everyone the chance to get together and work on obtaining a long list of exceptional loot. If you’re new to this particular in-game event, here is our guide to all activities and rewards in Final Fantasy 14th’s Moogle Treasure Trove Event.

What is the Moogle Treasure Trove and How Long Will It Last?

The Moogle Treasure Trove is a unique in-game event that was introduced into Final Fantasy 14 during the Shadowbringers expansion in 2019. They usually precede a major upcoming patch release and last for an average of two to three weeks, giving players plenty of time to participate.

The event itself involves collecting a unique currency called Irregular Tomestones, which can only be used for the purpose of the Moogle Treasure Trove; they cannot be used anywhere else in the game.

To obtain the Irregular Tomestones, players need to engage in a variety of duty-based activities, from dungeons, to 24-man raids, to PVP battles. The qualifying duties are hand-picked by the developers and tend to change with each iteration of this event. They tend to be Level 70 duties and below, which allows lower level players to participate as well. To receive the Irregular Tomestone rewards, the duties must be completed with Level Sync enabled.

To collect your event rewards, simply visit the Itinerant Moogle NPC in any of the major three cities (Limsa Lominsa, New Gridania, or Ul’dah) and choose the appropriate “Exchange Irregular Tomestones” prompt to view the available list of goodies.

The rewards themselves are an extensive variety of items from previous patches and expansions, from mounts to hairstyles, emotes, furnishings, gear sets, minions, orchestrion rolls, riding maps, Triple Triad cards, and redeemable MGP cards. Each of these events also features a one-of-a-kind glamour item, typically an earring, that costs the largest amount of Tomestones.

Overall, the event serves a variety of purposes, encouraging players to get together during quieter periods of in-game content, building up activity before a major patch release, and allows folks to catch up on a vast spread of loot they may not have been able to obtain previously.

What Does the Latest Moogle Treasure Trove Event Entail?

As seen in the official event banner above, the latest Moogle Treasure Trove event is called “The Hunt for Mendacity”, and will be active from Monday, April 24 until the launch of major content Patch 6.4, which has since been slated for release sometime in late May. So this particular iteration of the event will likely last at least three weeks.

Details for the event itself are also available via the Lodestone, which is Final Fantasy 14’s primary interactive website.

This time, players will be collecting Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity from the completion of various in-game duties, and as usual they can be exchanged with the Initerant Moogle in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1), or Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).

To obtain these Irregular Tomestones, players must participate in and complete any of the selected duties shown below. You can do any of these duties as many times as needed, and each completion will yield a new batch of tomes. Note that certain duties provide more tomes than others, depending on difficulty and length of completion.

Duties That Provide 7 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach

The Praetorium

Duties That Provide 6 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Puppet’s Bunker

Duties That Provide 5 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Copied Factory

Duties That Provide 3-5 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity (Contingent on 1st-3rd Place Match Standings)

Hidden Gorge

Onsal Hakair (Danshig Nadaam)

The Fields of Glory (Shatter)

Seal Rock (Seize)

The Borderland Ruins (Secure)

Duties That Provide 4 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Hullbreaker Isle

The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard)

Castrum Meridianum

Duties That Provide 3 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Porta Decumana

Dzemael Darkhold

Cutter’s Cry

The Sunken Temple of Qarn

Duties That Provide 2 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Alexander – The Soul of the Creator

Alexander – The Heart of the Creator

Alexander – The Breath of the Creator

Alexander – The Eyes of the Creator

Alexander – The Burden of the Son

Alexander – The Arm of the Son

Alexander – The Cuff of the Son

Alexander – The Fist of the Son

Alexander – The Burden of the Father

Alexander – The Arm of the Father

Alexander – The Cuff of the Father

Alexander – The Fist of the Father

The Cloud Deck

Castrum Marinum

Cinder Drift

Upon completing any number of these duties, you can exchange your Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity for any of the following reward items:

Porxie Earrings – 100 x Tomestones (Event-specific item, limited availability)

Rewards that Cost 50 x Tomestones

Magitek Predator Identification Key

Ixion Clarion

Megalotragus Horn

A Long Fall Orchestrion Roll

Modern Aesthetics – Gyr Abanian Plait

Rewards that Cost 30 x Tomestones

Ballroom Etiquette – Emphatic Elucidation

Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2

Qiqirn Earring

Laurel Goobbue Horn

Elbst Horn

Aithon Whistle

Nightmare Whistle

White Lanner Whistle

Demonic Lanner Whistle

Reveling Kamuy Fife

Blissful Kamuy Fife

MGP Platinum Card

Rewards that Cost 20 x Tomestones

Floor Sofa

Red Brick Kitchen

Nomad’s Tent

Oriental Wooden Deck

Swag Valance

Homemade Cookie Set

Florist’s Counter

Rewards that Cost 15 x Tomestones

Bonewicca Protector’s Coat

Bonewicca Skinner’s Mail

Bonewicca Wildling’s Jacket

Bonewicca Shadow’s Chestpiece

Bonewicca Tracker’s Coat

Bonewicca Whisperer’s Jacket

Bonewicca Soother’s Chestpiece

Rewards that Cost 10 x Tomestones

Middle La Noscea Riding Map

Lower La Noscea Riding Map

Eastern La Noscea Riding Map

Western La Noscea Riding Map

Upper La Noscea Riding Map

Outer La Noscea Riding Map

Gaelicat Card

Vanu Vanu Card

Rewards that Cost 7 x Tomestones

Byakko Card

Prometheus Card

Wind-up Succubus

Black Hayate

Flibbertigibbet Orchestrion Roll

Piece of Mind Orchestrion Roll

Reward that Costs 1 x Tomestone

Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10

That concludes our guide for all activities and rewards in Final Fantasy 14’s new Moogle Treasure Trove event. We hope this helps you on your quest for those Tomestones and let us know what you like about the event.

Be sure to check out our other guides and news for everything Final Fantasy 14, including our review of the latest expansion Endwalker.

