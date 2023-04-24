All Activities & Rewards in Final Fantasy 14’s New Moogle Treasure Trove Event
Time to collect those Mendacity tomes, kupo!
It’s that time once again, for the fluffy-pommed moogles to grace millions of Final Fantasy 14 players with yet another Moogle Treasure Trove. The latest version of this special, duty-based grind event has officially commenced today, giving everyone the chance to get together and work on obtaining a long list of exceptional loot. If you’re new to this particular in-game event, here is our guide to all activities and rewards in Final Fantasy 14th’s Moogle Treasure Trove Event.
What is the Moogle Treasure Trove and How Long Will It Last?
The Moogle Treasure Trove is a unique in-game event that was introduced into Final Fantasy 14 during the Shadowbringers expansion in 2019. They usually precede a major upcoming patch release and last for an average of two to three weeks, giving players plenty of time to participate.
The event itself involves collecting a unique currency called Irregular Tomestones, which can only be used for the purpose of the Moogle Treasure Trove; they cannot be used anywhere else in the game.
To obtain the Irregular Tomestones, players need to engage in a variety of duty-based activities, from dungeons, to 24-man raids, to PVP battles. The qualifying duties are hand-picked by the developers and tend to change with each iteration of this event. They tend to be Level 70 duties and below, which allows lower level players to participate as well. To receive the Irregular Tomestone rewards, the duties must be completed with Level Sync enabled.
To collect your event rewards, simply visit the Itinerant Moogle NPC in any of the major three cities (Limsa Lominsa, New Gridania, or Ul’dah) and choose the appropriate “Exchange Irregular Tomestones” prompt to view the available list of goodies.
The rewards themselves are an extensive variety of items from previous patches and expansions, from mounts to hairstyles, emotes, furnishings, gear sets, minions, orchestrion rolls, riding maps, Triple Triad cards, and redeemable MGP cards. Each of these events also features a one-of-a-kind glamour item, typically an earring, that costs the largest amount of Tomestones.
Overall, the event serves a variety of purposes, encouraging players to get together during quieter periods of in-game content, building up activity before a major patch release, and allows folks to catch up on a vast spread of loot they may not have been able to obtain previously.
What Does the Latest Moogle Treasure Trove Event Entail?
As seen in the official event banner above, the latest Moogle Treasure Trove event is called “The Hunt for Mendacity”, and will be active from Monday, April 24 until the launch of major content Patch 6.4, which has since been slated for release sometime in late May. So this particular iteration of the event will likely last at least three weeks.
Details for the event itself are also available via the Lodestone, which is Final Fantasy 14’s primary interactive website.
This time, players will be collecting Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity from the completion of various in-game duties, and as usual they can be exchanged with the Initerant Moogle in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1), or Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).
To obtain these Irregular Tomestones, players must participate in and complete any of the selected duties shown below. You can do any of these duties as many times as needed, and each completion will yield a new batch of tomes. Note that certain duties provide more tomes than others, depending on difficulty and length of completion.
Duties That Provide 7 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach
- The Praetorium
Duties That Provide 6 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Puppet’s Bunker
Duties That Provide 5 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Copied Factory
Duties That Provide 3-5 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity (Contingent on 1st-3rd Place Match Standings)
- Hidden Gorge
- Onsal Hakair (Danshig Nadaam)
- The Fields of Glory (Shatter)
- Seal Rock (Seize)
- The Borderland Ruins (Secure)
Duties That Provide 4 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- Hullbreaker Isle
- The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard)
- Castrum Meridianum
Duties That Provide 3 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Porta Decumana
- Dzemael Darkhold
- Cutter’s Cry
- The Sunken Temple of Qarn
Duties That Provide 2 x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- Alexander – The Soul of the Creator
- Alexander – The Heart of the Creator
- Alexander – The Breath of the Creator
- Alexander – The Eyes of the Creator
- Alexander – The Burden of the Son
- Alexander – The Arm of the Son
- Alexander – The Cuff of the Son
- Alexander – The Fist of the Son
- Alexander – The Burden of the Father
- Alexander – The Arm of the Father
- Alexander – The Cuff of the Father
- Alexander – The Fist of the Father
- The Cloud Deck
- Castrum Marinum
- Cinder Drift
Upon completing any number of these duties, you can exchange your Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity for any of the following reward items:
Porxie Earrings – 100 x Tomestones (Event-specific item, limited availability)
Rewards that Cost 50 x Tomestones
- Magitek Predator Identification Key
- Ixion Clarion
- Megalotragus Horn
- A Long Fall Orchestrion Roll
- Modern Aesthetics – Gyr Abanian Plait
Rewards that Cost 30 x Tomestones
- Ballroom Etiquette – Emphatic Elucidation
- Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2
- Qiqirn Earring
- Laurel Goobbue Horn
- Elbst Horn
- Aithon Whistle
- Nightmare Whistle
- White Lanner Whistle
- Demonic Lanner Whistle
- Reveling Kamuy Fife
- Blissful Kamuy Fife
- MGP Platinum Card
Rewards that Cost 20 x Tomestones
- Floor Sofa
- Red Brick Kitchen
- Nomad’s Tent
- Oriental Wooden Deck
- Swag Valance
- Homemade Cookie Set
- Florist’s Counter
Rewards that Cost 15 x Tomestones
- Bonewicca Protector’s Coat
- Bonewicca Skinner’s Mail
- Bonewicca Wildling’s Jacket
- Bonewicca Shadow’s Chestpiece
- Bonewicca Tracker’s Coat
- Bonewicca Whisperer’s Jacket
- Bonewicca Soother’s Chestpiece
Rewards that Cost 10 x Tomestones
- Middle La Noscea Riding Map
- Lower La Noscea Riding Map
- Eastern La Noscea Riding Map
- Western La Noscea Riding Map
- Upper La Noscea Riding Map
- Outer La Noscea Riding Map
- Gaelicat Card
- Vanu Vanu Card
Rewards that Cost 7 x Tomestones
- Byakko Card
- Prometheus Card
- Wind-up Succubus
- Black Hayate
- Flibbertigibbet Orchestrion Roll
- Piece of Mind Orchestrion Roll
Reward that Costs 1 x Tomestone
- Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10
That concludes our guide for all activities and rewards in Final Fantasy 14’s new Moogle Treasure Trove event. We hope this helps you on your quest for those Tomestones and let us know what you like about the event.
Be sure to check out our other guides and news for everything Final Fantasy 14, including our review of the latest expansion Endwalker.
