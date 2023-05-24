Assassin’s Creed Mirage Vows an October Release

Connect with us

Back to where it all started with Basim.
The PlayStation Showcase continues to drop huge reveals with the appearance of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This adventure of Assassins Creed Valhalla character Basim will give fans plenty of his backstory. Not only that, but we got a release date this time after much recent speculation. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be taking to the air for an Oct. 12 landing.

The trailer even revealed some of the tools at Basim’s disposal. The most useful of these looks like a red smoke bomb that will let him clear out quickly when the guards start closing in. While in the reveal, it looks like he just about teleports after using it, it probably won’t actually work that way.

With how RPG and loot game-focused the recent games have been since Origins, it almost seems like Ubisoft is moving backward from that for this release. However, it also stands to reason that as this is a spin-off and not part of the mainline, it has different rules. Still, Basim is an interesting pick for a solo game.

The footage is narrated by the legendary Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Lake House, Renfield), who lends heavy gravitas to the atmosphere of the trailer. The return to a middle eastern setting with Mirage will surely evoke plenty of memories of the first Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was last shown during the Ubisoft Forward near the end of 2023. At that reveal, Ubisoft also mentioned that other Assassin’s Creed games are in the works for fans to look forward to.

