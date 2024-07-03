Echo Farming is one of the most satisfying but grindy parts of Wuthering Waves. Unlike other gacha games, stamina doesn’t limit you from grinding Echoes. However, you’ll still want to raise your chances of getting rare Echo drops. Today, we’ll look at some food in Wuthering Waves that increases your Echo drop rates. Let’s go over how to get Lemon Braised Pork and Sweet and Sour Pork in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Lemon Braised Pork

You unlock Lemon Braised Pork by purchasing the recipe from the Hongzhen Souvenir Store in Mt. Firmament. This requires you to complete the Wuthering Waves 1.1 story quest Age of Eons. After this, you can purchase the recipe for Lemon Braised Pork for 15 Wood Textured Shards.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

After this, you just need to gather the ingredients and throw them into any cooking station.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Here are the ingredients you need for Lemon Braised Pork Pork:

Premium Incense Oil x1

Raw Meat x4

Lemongrass x3

Salt x2

The description for this food reads: “Increases Echo drop rate by 20%, lasting for 30m. Only effective for your own Resonators in Co-op Mode.“

How to Get Sweet and Sour Pork

You unlock Sweet and Sour Pork by reaching level 4 in Windchimer Delivery. You can only do this after you’ve completed the Wuthering Waves 1.1 story quest Age of Eons. After this, head to the Windchimer NPC and reach level 4 with her by submitting 30 Windchimers. You can find these all over the island and they’re marked with a Bell symbol on your map.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

After this, you just need to gather the ingredients and throw them into any cooking station.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Here are the ingredients you need for Sweet and Sour Pork:

Sweet and Sour Sauce x1

Raw Meat x4

Flour x4

Premium Gold Incense Oil x1

The description for this food reads: “Increases Echo drop rate by 50%, lasting for 30m. Only effective for your own Resonators in Co-Op Mode.“

How to Get Ingredients

Getting ingredients is surprisingly simple in Wuthering Waves, however, it will cost you a bunch of Shell Credits. You can buy all the ingredients from Mahe’s Grocery store, which is located right behind the Panhua’s Restaurant in Hongzhou. Note that the Incense Oil in particular is pretty expensive.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Is Echo Food Worth the Investment?

Contrary to the in-game description, the bonuses from these foods are not additive. They are multiplicative in nature despite what you might assume. So, the 50% bonus from the Sweet and Sour Pork only gets your Echo drop rate to go from 20% to 30%. Adding the Lemon-Braised Pork on top of this only gets you from 30% to 36%. Overall, it’s a 16% increase for two fairly expensive items, assuming you’re at high enough data bank levels.

While disappointing, this is pretty standard practice in gacha games. However, with both food bonuses applied and stacked, if you’re going for a full 30 minutes of Echo farming, the difference is actually fairly noticeable. If you’re in desperate need of grinding a lot of Echoes and have plenty of Shell Credits, use the Lemon Braised Pork and Sweet and Sour Pork.

That’s all you need to know about the Echo rate up foods Lemon Braised Pork and Sweet and Sour Pork in Wuthering Waves, and if they’re worth your time. For more guides, learn if you should summon for Jinhsi or Changli, how the fandom is currently split over the addition of Abby, and how the new bosses are frustrating players.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy