Who Is the Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Need some help finding out who the Clumsy Villager is in Disney Dreamlight Valley? The new Lucky Dragon update has arrived, adding a new Star Path with items and rewards to claim. However, some of these freebies are locked behind specific tasks, including riddles where you have to get the answer right. Here, we’ll give you the solution to the Clumsy Villager riddle.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Clumsy Villager Walkthrough

As part of the new Majesty and Magnolias Star Path, one of the Duties you’re given is ‘to give a clumsy Villager his favorites’. There’s no further explanation given, which is why some players have no idea where to start.

Fortunately, the Clumsy Villager in question is Goofy. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given the character’s slapstick nature. Now, you just need to figure out what his favorite item is. This will vary every day, and there’s no clear-cut answer as to what Goofy will want.

Image Source: Gameloft

How to Give Goofy His Favorites

Firstly, you’ll need to actually track Goofy down. Since NPCs in Disney Dreamlight Valley are constantly roaming around the open world, there’s no cut-and-dry place to find him. Just open the map, find Goofy’s icon, and see whereabouts in your village he is.

When you interact with Goofy, select the option to give him something. This pulls up your inventory, but in the bottom-right of the screen, you can see which items are Goofy’s favorites. They’re never the same for any two players, so it’s a case of seeing which ones he wants that day and giving them to him accordingly. Sometimes it can just be a single item like a fish, while other times you’ll have to prepare a specific recipe.

Once you’ve given Goofy his favorite item, the Clumsy Villager duty is completed. As a reward, you get 20 Star Coins, and can repeat it another two times for the same reward.

That’s all you need to know about finding the Clumsy Villager in Disney Dreamlight Valley! For more on the game, check out how to get Mulan and Mushu in the new update. We’ve also got a guide on all the Pride item codes to redeem.

