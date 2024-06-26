Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes & How to Redeem

Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating Pride Month by handing out a whole bunch of freebies and codes for you to redeem. While we might be at the end of Pride Month, that hasn’t stopped anyone from celebrating or showing their support. So, here’s how you can redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes and all rewards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes

Here’s a complete list of all active Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes and their rewards.

Here’s the information turned into a table with the codes and rewards:

Code Reward PRIDEGLEAM24 Gleam Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEILLUMINATE24 Illuminate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDESHINE24 Shine Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDESHIMMER24 Shimmer Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEGLOW24 Glow Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDERADIATE24 Radiate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEBRIGHT24 Bright Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEDAZZLE24 Dazzle Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket

Make sure you redeem these codes while they’re hot because we have no idea when they might expire. They’re likely to expire at the end of June, so we recommend redeeming them as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

Redeeming Disney Dreamlight Valley codes is a quick process as long as you know where to go. Here’s a step by step guide:

If you’re on PC, press ESC to open your Settings menu.

From here, click on the Help option to open up a new menu.

Type in your code into the Redemption Code text box and click Claim.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Furthermore, there’s good news for Arcade edition players as well! Since Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not have the code redemption feature, all of the Pride Items will be sent directly to their mailbox instead, ensuring nobody misses out on these freebies. A pretty thoughtful gesture from the developers.

