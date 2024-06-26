Disney Dreamlight Valley character wearing pride shirt taking selfie with two other characters
Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes & How to Redeem

Celebrate Pride in style with the new Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes
Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating Pride Month by handing out a whole bunch of freebies and codes for you to redeem. While we might be at the end of Pride Month, that hasn’t stopped anyone from celebrating or showing their support. So, here’s how you can redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes and all rewards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes

Here’s a complete list of all active Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes and their rewards.

Here’s the information turned into a table with the codes and rewards:

CodeReward
PRIDEGLEAM24Gleam Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket
PRIDEILLUMINATE24Illuminate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket
PRIDESHINE24Shine Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket
PRIDESHIMMER24Shimmer Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket
PRIDEGLOW24Glow Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket
PRIDERADIATE24Radiate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket
PRIDEBRIGHT24Bright Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket
PRIDEDAZZLE24Dazzle Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket

Make sure you redeem these codes while they’re hot because we have no idea when they might expire. They’re likely to expire at the end of June, so we recommend redeeming them as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

Redeeming Disney Dreamlight Valley codes is a quick process as long as you know where to go. Here’s a step by step guide:

  • If you’re on PC, press ESC to open your Settings menu.
  • From here, click on the Help option to open up a new menu.
  • Type in your code into the Redemption Code text box and click Claim.
  • Enjoy your free rewards!

Furthermore, there’s good news for Arcade edition players as well! Since Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not have the code redemption feature, all of the Pride Items will be sent directly to their mailbox instead, ensuring nobody misses out on these freebies. A pretty thoughtful gesture from the developers.

That’s all you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride Item Codes and how to redeem them. While you’re here, learn how to get Mushu and check out the best Disney Dreamlight Valley mods. We’ve also got tips on the Hero Pose quest and all recipes.

