Wondering how to get Mushu in Disney Dreamlight Valley? The new Mulan-inspired Lucky Dragon update has arrived, adding the spritely dragon to the game. Of course, there are plenty of pre-requisite quests to complete before he visits your valley. Let’s look at what you need to do!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mushu Walkthrough

Before you even meet Mushu, you need to open the mysterious new gate that pops up in the valley after installing the Lucky Dragon update. Talk to Merlin and he’ll tell you more about it before asking if you want to open it. You need 15,000 Dreamlight to open the gate and proceed, so make sure you’ve got enough!

A New Recruit Walkthrough

Once you’ve paid to open the portal, a new quest called A New Recruit begins, with Mushu as the questgiver. Head over to Mushu within the center of the Training Camp to get the quest going. Your first task is to clean up the camp by picking up stray rocks and rice spills, and also flipping over the cauldron.

When that’s done, talk to Mushu again and he’ll tell you it’s time to get a uniform. All of the pieces of clothing are scattered around the new Realm. You’ll have to grab pants, a shirt, socks, and shoes to complete this objective. When you have them all, Mushu combines them into the Complete Training Uniform.

Next, you’re given the recipe to make Mushu’s Congee, a dish you have to place by Mulan’s tent. It requires Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Rice, and Mushrooms to make. Ring the gong next to Mulan’s tent when it’s done and she jumps out to talk to you. This completes A New Recruit and starts the next quest, The Dragon Army.

The Dragon Army Walkthrough

For this quest, Mushu tasks you with collecting all the items necessary to build a dragon statue. These are as follows:

Camp Mud x50

Buckets of Water x3

Firewood x10

Red Spider Lilies x10

Chrysanthemums x5

Dream Shards x10

Lastly, you also need to take a picture with Mushu before turning in all of these quest items. Using these materials you then need to craft 20 Unfired Dragon Statues at the Crafting Bench. Then head over to the nearby kiln and place those statues in it, alongside some Firewood.

At this point, Mushu will tell you to head over to Mulan and complete her training (i.e. quests) before the Dragon Statues are ready to fire off. Once that’s done, you should be able to add them both to your Valley.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out the best Disney Dreamlight Valley mods. We’ve also got tips on the Hero Pose quest and all recipes.

