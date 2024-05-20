There’s a lot of fun to be had wandering around your very own Disney village, being able to interact with your favorite characters, complete quests, and craft items. The list goes on! But what if we told you your experience in Dreamlight Valley could be even better? Indeed, that can be easily done through mods. But which ones should you use? Let’s look at the 7 best Disney Dreamlight Valley mods to add to your load order.

Best Disney Dreamlight Valley Mods

Pickup Multiplier

More of a nice way of making things easier for you than a straightforward mod, Pickup Multiplier allows you to hold down a key and multiply the item you are picking up however many times you’d like. For example, if you need 10 apples, you can simply pick up one and press a key 10 times. Done! It makes things rather easy, doesn’t it?

Custom Textures

Image Source: aedenthorn via NexusMods

This is definitely one of our favorites since the Custom Textures mod will allow you to do just that: insert your very own textures into the game. Just use a simple PNG file and, finally, you can create your favorite dress or modify the look of the in-game characters. Want a Shrek screaming face all over your fabulous fairy-like evening dress? Now you can have it!

Gameplay Extensions

Image Source: Eugenii10 via NexusMods

This mod allows you to perform a few useful modifications to the ordinary gameplay of Dreamlight Valley. For example, among other things, Gameplay Extensions will allow you to modify Night into Day, which doesn’t affect the in-game clock but makes things easier for you to see. Also, you can keep (unlocked) characters permanently awake, so you don’t need to wait for them to finish their nap to interact with them.

FastFisher

Image Source: Kushzei via NexusMods

Fishing is definitely one of the most fun activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but don’t you sometimes wish it could be done a little bit… faster? Introducing FastFisher, the nice and easy mod that will allow you to access mankind’s dream: instantaneous fishing. Just press the A button (E on keyboard) after the fish touches the water surface and voilà, you will have it in your inventory. This also allows you to access infinite fishing mana.

Infinite Mana

Image Source: aedenthorn via NexusMods

As with all things in life, most activities in Dreamlight Valley will require your character to have enough stamina, or rather mana points, to be performed. But what if there was a way to avoid all that? Indeed, Infinite Mana will reduce the stamina cost of all actions to zero. Just go crazy on all the actions you want, without having to wait or use items to restore your mana points.

Currency Multiplier

Image Source: aedenthorn via NexusMods

This mod will require a bit more work than others, but it’s definitely worth your time. As the name suggests, Currency Multiplier will allow you to multiply the coins you currently have in your possession by X number. That number can be specified in the config file. For example, it can be by ten times or 500 times. Finally, no more limit to your spending! If only we could have that in real life.

Scrooge Shop Extra Refresh

Image Source: AveraqeDev via NexusMods

Scrooge Shop Extra Refresh is another mod that requires a bit of work, but we definitely recommend if you’re getting bored with the selection at Scrooge’s Shop. Basically, the selection of items in the shop of that nice little ol’ duck will refresh on a timed basis, but with this mod, you can reduce that refresh frequency down to one hour, if you want. The mod will require you to modify a config file to use it, but it might be a good idea to install them if you want access to new items much quicker.

That is all we have for you on the best mods for Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more guides on the game check out the Hero Pose quest guide and how to change name.

